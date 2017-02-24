How we use Cookies
Anger as oldest Centenary Square tree WILL be chopped down to stop ISIS attack

  • Updated
  • By

Protest being planned after city bosses start work to pull down historic London plane tree

Old city tree to be chopped down
The oldest tree in Broad Street will be cut down within hours - despite a massive campaign to save it.

The 80-year-old London plane tree on the edge of Centenary Square has been earmarked for the chop since last summer.

The decision was initially because it was supposed to be in the way of a new Metro tram line and then because its roots were blocking the installation of an anti-terrorism blockade.

The blockade is a line of benches rooted deep underground and designed to block a Berlin or Nice-style terror attack by a rogue

But campaigners from Birmingham Civic Society, the Birmingham Trees for Life campaign and the 1,500 people who signed a petition to save it had been given hope of a reprieve when council bosses agreed to take another look at their plans.

The tree surrounded by safety fence ready for the chop

An extra root survey was carried out to see if the benches could be worked around the tree and the results were being eagerly awaited by the campaigners.

But now work has started to prepare the tree to be chopped down on Saturday sparking fury among the campaigners, who had to be informed by the Birmingham Mail rather than council bosses.

They are now organising a protest in the Square tomorrow.

Protest at the tree last October

Campaigner Cllr Fiona Williams (Lab, Hodge Hill) said: “There is no reason for this tree to go - it could stop a juggernaut and tere are ways to work around it. Someone at this council does not want it and is determined to get rid of it.

“It’s symbolic of the very cavalier attitude some officials have to our trees which, with the pollution in the city centre are needed more than ever.”

Protester Ray Egan, aka John Bull, added: "Storm Doris couldn't move her, but here comes the council to destroy our lovely tree."

A joint statement from the city council and Transport for West Midlands said: “We have looked long and hard at all the options to retain this particular tree but because the Metro extension and the Centenary Square development, with its in-built anti-terror measures, have been designed as one integrated scheme it has sadly not been possible.

“While it is unfortunate we will have to lose this London plane tree, we will be planting 59 semi-mature trees as part of the new square design, making the area even greener than before.”

Previous Articles

Stop talking rubbish, this tree is not an ISIS terror threat says business chief

Westside business district manager Mike Olley says council should just say the historic London Plane Tree is ugly and in the way rather than blame the Metro or ISIS

