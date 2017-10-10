Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston University has been awarded £250,000 to support the growth of degree apprenticeships and help educate small companies on the potential value apprentices bring to a business.

The funding, awarded by the Higher Education Funding Council for England, forms part of the second phase of the Government's two-year Degree Apprenticeships Development Fund (DADF) programme.

The cash will be used to grow the range of course options available across the business, engineering, health, logistics and technology subject areas and help to fund a new training programme for small companies interested in hiring apprentices.

The funding will also help the university in its mission to ensure degree apprenticeships are accessible to people of all backgrounds by raising awareness of the courses in hard-to-reach areas.

A total of £9.4 million has been shared across universities around the country to develop the provision for apprentices from September 2018.

The aim of the DADF is to create new higher-quality apprenticeships, establish capacity and expertise to deliver them and make broader educational opportunities available to learners.

Professor Helen Higson, deputy vice chancellor of Aston University, said: "The only degree apprenticeship graduates who currently exist in the UK are from Aston so we really are at the forefront of this hugely important development in higher education.

"We see degree apprenticeships as an integral and important part of our degree portfolio and this money will help us significantly expand our range of courses and help educate small businesses on the huge benefits this can bring.

"Experience is as important as education and one of our core beliefs is that a degree should enable a student to be workplace ready."