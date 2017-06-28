Free nursery places for 1,500 needy children to be CUT by Birmingham City Council

Almost 1,500 of the city’s most vulnerable and poorest children are set to lose their free full-time nursery places from September.

The city council is withdrawing around 30 hours of term time education for the neediest three and four-year-olds after a cut in central government funding “left them with no other choice”.

Critics say the decision will impact on children lacking adequate language skills, the disabled, those subject to safeguarding issues and children already with a full-time place.

Children enjoying themselves at a nursery

Children with problem parents, including those suffering domestic violence and those experiencing mental or physical health problems, will also see their places taken away.

The number of children accessing the full-time funded nursery place stands at 1,440. In the deprived Aston ward, the figure is 638 - or one in four families.

Councillor Brigid Jones, cabinet member for children services, said: “Historically in Birmingham we’ve offered discretionary full-time places to some of our most vulnerable children and those who need the most to catch up in their early years.

“Due to government cut backs last year, we had to tighten the allocation criteria for those places and that’s been in place for a year.

“Due to further cutbacks from central government , we are now having to abandon the scheme altogether of offering full-time places to some of our most vulnerable children in the city.

Cabinet member for children's services Brigid Jones

Coun Jones said the government is funding full-time places for children who have two working parents, but these are unlikely to be vulnerable families using this support.

She also said there would still be a provision for social workers to apply for funding where children were subject to protection issues.

Coun Mike Ward added: “Where there are child protection issues? Children are often safer in their nursery school then they are at home which is a sad reflection of society. I just hope that these cutbacks that we are having to make to bring us in to line with government funding don’t prove to be a false economy.”