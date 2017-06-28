How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Free nursery places for 1,500 needy children to be CUT by Birmingham City Council

  • Updated
  • By

Decision will affect some of the poorest and those 'who are safer in their nursery than at home'

Nursery children
Nursery children

Almost 1,500 of the city’s most vulnerable and poorest children are set to lose their free full-time nursery places from September.

The city council is withdrawing around 30 hours of term time education for the neediest three and four-year-olds after a cut in central government funding “left them with no other choice”.

Critics say the decision will impact on children lacking adequate language skills, the disabled, those subject to safeguarding issues and children already with a full-time place.

Children enjoying themselves at a nursery
Children enjoying themselves at a nursery

Children with problem parents, including those suffering domestic violence and those experiencing mental or physical health problems, will also see their places taken away.

The number of children accessing the full-time funded nursery place stands at 1,440. In the deprived Aston ward, the figure is 638 - or one in four families.

Councillor Brigid Jones, cabinet member for children services, said: “Historically in Birmingham we’ve offered discretionary full-time places to some of our most vulnerable children and those who need the most to catch up in their early years.

“Due to government cut backs last year, we had to tighten the allocation criteria for those places and that’s been in place for a year.

“Due to further cutbacks from central government , we are now having to abandon the scheme altogether of offering full-time places to some of our most vulnerable children in the city.

Cabinet member for children's services Brigid Jones

Coun Jones said the government is funding full-time places for children who have two working parents, but these are unlikely to be vulnerable families using this support.

She also said there would still be a provision for social workers to apply for funding where children were subject to protection issues.

Coun Mike Ward added: “Where there are child protection issues? Children are often safer in their nursery school then they are at home which is a sad reflection of society. I just hope that these cutbacks that we are having to make to bring us in to line with government funding don’t prove to be a false economy.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

'I'd have to give up work to start a family' says city education chief

Brigid Jones

Labour councillor Brigid Jones slams Victorian system under which she runs a £1.2 billion children's services department but is not entitled to maternity or sick pay

Most Read in News

Deborah Cadman is the new chief executive of West Midlands Combined Authority
  1. Regional Affairs
    Andy Street unveils new £180k-a-year combined authority chief
  2. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham City Council to launch energy company to take on 'failed market'
  3. Museums
    Arts Council England backs Birmingham with £88m of new funding
  4. Regional Affairs
    Digbeth's new public space will be as big as Victoria Square and packed with festivals, markets and events
  5. Regional Affairs
    This is where the next 20mph roads are coming in Birmingham

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

Deborah Cadman is the new chief executive of West Midlands Combined Authority
  1. Regional Affairs
    Andy Street unveils new £180k-a-year combined authority chief
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Developers plan 800 new homes for Birmingham regeneration site
  3. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham City Council to launch energy company to take on 'failed market'
  4. Finance
    TSB creating 120 new jobs in Birmingham - this is how to apply
  5. Museums
    Arts Council England backs Birmingham with £88m of new funding
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor