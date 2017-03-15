How we use Cookies
Former Olympic runner signs up to Great Birmingham 10k

One of the UK's most distinguished athletes who won multiple gold medals will lead a team in the Commonwealth Games challenge

One of Britain's most distinguished athletes will be taking part in the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10k next month.

Liz McColgan will be among the 7,000 people running in the 10k race on Sunday April 30.

Ms McColgan won gold medals over 10,000 metres at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh and then four years later in Auckland.

She also secured World Championship gold in 1991, a silver at the Seoul Olympics in 1988 and further title glory at the World Half Marathon Championships, New York City Marathon, Tokyo Marathon and London Marathon in the 1990s.

She will be making a flying visit to Birmingham from her base in Doha where she works with endurance athletes of the future.

Ms McColgan will be the honorary captain of the Scotland team running the 10k as part of the Commonwealth Games challenge which is aiming to highlight Birmingham's bid to host the games in 2026.

Runners from as many Commonwealth nations as possible are being sought to represent their countries and make the 10k a truly international event.

Liz McColgan is running the Great Birmingham 10k this year

She said: "The Commonwealth Games were one of the highlights of my athletics career.

"Winning in Edinburgh was my first gold in a major championship and to do it in front of my home crowd was an experience I'll never forget.

"I'm very happy to be honorary captain of Scotland at the Great Birmingham 10k and I'm sure the event will help the city's ambitions to host the Commonwealth Games."

The 2017 Great Birmingham 10k and Great Birmingham Run half marathon, to be held on Sunday October 15, will feature a new course this year - click through here for details.

The inaugural Birmingham International Marathon will also be held on October 15.

How you can take on the new Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K challenge

The race includes several musical waves featuring hits from the 1970s, 80s, 90s and 2000s.

You can sign up here

To enter the half marathon click here

To enter the Birmingham International Marathon click here

Applicants interested in representing their Commonwealth nation or territory should apply via commonwealth@greatrun.org and be able to confirm they are a passport holder or born in the relevant Commonwealth nation.

