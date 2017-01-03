How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Former lawyer named Queen's representative in West Midlands

  • Updated
  • By

The man currently leading a panel scrutinising the affairs of Birmingham City Council is the new Lord-Lieutenant in the region

John Crabtree
John Crabtree is the new Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands

A well-known former Birmingham solicitor has been appointed to the role of Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands.

John Crabtree, who until 2003 was senior partner for historic city law firm Wragge & Co, takes over the post from Paul Sabapathy after he stepped down in 2015 following comments he made about British Pakistanis.

Mr Crabtree was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands in 2005 and also served as High Sheriff of the West Midlands in 2006/2007.

He has a wide variety of business, community and charitable interests, predominantly in the West Midlands, and has been leading a government-appointed improvement panel which is looking into the affairs of Birmingham City Council following the Kerslake report.

Mr Crabtree is also well known for his support of Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre Trust and Sense, the national charity for the deafblind, and he holds honorary doctorates from both the University of Birmingham and Birmingham City University.

A former president of Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, he also served as a director of Advantage West Midlands, the former regional development agency, for seven years until its abolition in 2012.

He said: "I am extremely honoured to have been appointed to this significant role.

"Since 2005, I have been privileged to serve as a deputy lieutenant and I now look forward to working with my deputy lieutenants representing Her Majesty the Queen in the West Midlands.

"The West Midlands Lieutenancy is the second largest lieutenancy in the country with a population of more than 2.8 million people.

"This is a rich and diverse community with both a proud and industrial heritage as well as being home to some of the UK's largest and most innovative companies.

"We can also be proud of our vibrant cultural activities as well as being at the heart of the country's transport network that enables us to host UK and worldwide events.

"I will do all that I am able to serve the West Midlands."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Protests at Birmingham’s New Street station as commuters face ticket price hike

Ticket increases described as “another kick in the teeth” for passengers

Most Read in News

John Crabtree is the new Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands
  1. Regional Affairs
    Former lawyer named Queen's representative in West Midlands
  2. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham Council has NEVER used new powers to combat fly-tipping
  3. Regional Affairs
    Why Snow Hill Midland Metro stop is getting a new name
  4. Regional Affairs
    How cutting parks budget will cost Birmingham more in the long run
  5. Regional Affairs
    Last ditch legal attempt to block green belt housing in Sutton Coldfield

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

Centenary Square before and after the construction of the Library of Birmingham
  1. Food & Drink
    This is how much Birmingham's shopping and food scene has changed in less than a decade
  2. Business News
    New garden village coming to West Midlands
  3. Regional Affairs
    Former lawyer named Queen's representative in West Midlands
  4. Legal
    Jaguar Land Rover wins trademark battle over Defender
  5. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham Council has NEVER used new powers to combat fly-tipping
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor