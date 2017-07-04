Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith has new role improving failing children's services

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith has taken on a tough new role attempting to turn around failing children's services.

She was appointed by the Department for Education to chair the board of the new Sandwell Children's Social Care Trust.

Sandwell's children's services were judged to be "inadequate" by inspectors Ofsted last year and the authority bought in an independent trust to take them over.

Her new role means responsibility for children's services will lie with someone appointed by the Government, not the council.

In a report in January, inspectors said the "pace of change" was too slow and support for children leaving care was not good enough.

Ms Smith was the Labour MP for Redditch and made history by becoming the first female Home Secretary.

Ms Smith said: “This is a really exciting opportunity to improve the lives of the most vulnerable children and families in Sandwell.

"When life gets tough for children, they deserve the best care and the best people to support them. My job is to help build that team by challenging us all to find the best ways to improve and innovate – and by making the trust a great place to work.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the council and its staff to ensure a smooth transition to the new arrangements.”

Steve Eling, Leader of Sandwell Council, said: “I welcome Jacqui Smith’s appointment as chair of the trust and look forward to working with her as we launch a fresh approach for children's social care services in Sandwell.

“With the setting up of the trust, we want to build on recent improvements with a board that will focus on providing a clear vision, be innovative and strive to deliver rapid and sustained improvements.

"She has a wealth of experience to help the trust address the challenges we face and, working with all our key partners, improve social care services to children in Sandwell.”

Robert Goodwill, Minister for Children and Families, said: “Keeping children safe is vital, and we are clear that we take tough measures when councils are failing them.

“I am delighted that Jacqui Smith has been appointed as chair of the Children’s Services Trust in Sandwell, and look forward to working closely with her and the council as vital work progresses to ensure improvements are made for vulnerable children and families.”

Ms Smith will start her role later this month.