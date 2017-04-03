This former Erdington bank will become a pizza take away and create traffic chaos

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A landmark former bank building is set to be redeveloped as a pizza take away and flats despite fears it could clog up Britain’s oldest roundabout with traffic.

The Walsall based Professional Pizza Co has been given the go ahead by council planners, on a narrow five to four vote, to convert the distinctive circular building on Erdington Six Ways island into a ground floor take away with six apartments above.

It has been derelict since 2013 when its previous occupiers the Laiki Bank UK and its parent company Cyprus Popular Bank collapsed.

But while members of the planning committee welcomed the refurbishment of a landmark building there were concerns about the impact of customers parking on the busy roundabout.

Cllr Gareth Moore (Cons, Erdington) said he was concerned about the high number of take aways causing problems by people flouting parking restrictions.

“People are going to park on Six Ways Island, they are going to park on Wood End Road. You can see it with the Big Johns take away where they do that already despite there being double yellow lines, a pedestrian crossing and railings in the way.”

He said if you get customers stopping on Wood End Road “you will get big problems”.

View of former bank across Erdington Six Ways Island

Erdington Six Ways is thought to be Britain’s first roundabout and, on the number 11 outer circle route, is very busy and frequently has tailbacks.

But backing the plan cllr Fiona Williams (Lab, Hodge Hill) pointed out there are three parking spaces and added: “This has been a bank, and it’s always had customers with cars.

“As for parking on the roundabout, that’s and enforcement issue which the council should be looking at.”

Councillors also raised concerns about the number of take aways in the area. City planning policy recommends no more than ten per cent in a shopping area.

Erdington currently has 15 per cent, but the council has recently had refusals of take aways overturned by Government planning inspector where buildings have been long term vacant.