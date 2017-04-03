How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

This former Erdington bank will become a pizza take away and create traffic chaos

  • Updated
  • By

Councillors approve plans despite fears that customers will block the busy Erdington Six Ways Island

Former bank to become take away at Erdington Six Ways
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

A landmark former bank building is set to be redeveloped as a pizza take away and flats despite fears it could clog up Britain’s oldest roundabout with traffic.

The Walsall based Professional Pizza Co has been given the go ahead by council planners, on a narrow five to four vote, to convert the distinctive circular building on Erdington Six Ways island into a ground floor take away with six apartments above.

It has been derelict since 2013 when its previous occupiers the Laiki Bank UK and its parent company Cyprus Popular Bank collapsed.

But while members of the planning committee welcomed the refurbishment of a landmark building there were concerns about the impact of customers parking on the busy roundabout.

Cllr Gareth Moore (Cons, Erdington) said he was concerned about the high number of take aways causing problems by people flouting parking restrictions.

“People are going to park on Six Ways Island, they are going to park on Wood End Road. You can see it with the Big Johns take away where they do that already despite there being double yellow lines, a pedestrian crossing and railings in the way.”

He said if you get customers stopping on Wood End Road “you will get big problems”.

View of former bank across Erdington Six Ways Island

Erdington Six Ways is thought to be Britain’s first roundabout and, on the number 11 outer circle route, is very busy and frequently has tailbacks.

But backing the plan cllr Fiona Williams (Lab, Hodge Hill) pointed out there are three parking spaces and added: “This has been a bank, and it’s always had customers with cars.

“As for parking on the roundabout, that’s and enforcement issue which the council should be looking at.”

Councillors also raised concerns about the number of take aways in the area. City planning policy recommends no more than ten per cent in a shopping area.

Erdington currently has 15 per cent, but the council has recently had refusals of take aways overturned by Government planning inspector where buildings have been long term vacant.

Previous Articles

Woman served RAW fried chicken at Birmingham chippie

Kingsbury Fish Bar served up RAW chicken to customer - and was filthy

Investigation after the Kingsbury Fish Bar, in Erdington, sold the uncooked meat

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Why the Culture Secretary was impressed by Birmingham's Channel 4 bid
  2. Property
    Letting fees ban could cost tenants HUNDREDS of pounds a year
  3. Regional Affairs
    This former Erdington bank will become a pizza take away and create traffic chaos
  4. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham citizens call on West Midlands Mayor candidates to back their fair wage campaigns
  5. Regional Affairs
    Two councils squabbling over threatened Sutton Coldfield Library's future

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Birmingham Airport
    Jet2 boss admits future is uncertain - but is confident in Birmingham launch
  2. M6
    Lidl opens massive new distribution centre
  3. Regional Affairs
    Why the Culture Secretary was impressed by Birmingham's Channel 4 bid
  4. Commercial Property
    Latest plans revealed to smarten up Birmingham High Street
  5. Birmingham Airport
    Eurowings launches new route to Salzburg from Birmingham
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor