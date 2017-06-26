'Fly-tipping epidemic in Birmingham MUST be stopped' - here's why

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Council bosses should ‘get a grip’ on the epidemic of fly-tipping and dumped rubbish piling up on Birmingham’s streets, an MP has claimed.

Hodge Hill MP Liam Byrne says he reported some 200 incidents of fly-tipping while out on the street campaigning for the general election and said the council is failing to get this basic service right.

He said that litter was the number one issue for residents in Bordesley Green - beating the NHS, Brexit or immigration.

The Labour MP has produced a report of his findings and called it ‘The Unacceptable State of Our Streets’. As well as the explosion in fly-tipping - including large numbers of fridges left on roadsides, he highlights grass verge parking, overgrown and untidy gardens and lack of enforcement of business waste.

The report was published as the city council prepared to launch a new anti fly-tipping poster and publicity campaign targeting hotspots.

He said that it is the worst he has seen in 13 years as the area’s MP and has demanded showdown talks with the council’s chief executive Stella Manzie to tackle the problem.

The rubbish is removed and evidence collected in Palace Road, Bordesley Green

And his views chime with many Birmingham Mail readers and community groups who have inundated us with pictures of dumped rubbish piled high blighting residential streets.

Mr Byrne said: “The Birmingham MPs have reached a collective decision that enough is enough. I’ve been out on the streets campaigning for five weeks and must have reported four or five problems each day - that’s about 200 different incidents of fly-tipping, dumping, litter and black bag during the election campaign.”

“It is a scandalous indictment of a local authority that has lost control of keeping the streets clean and creates an environment which leads to more serious crime.

“Other councils do not seem to have these problems. We are paying council leaders a great deal of money and if they can’t organise a basic service they simply shouldn’t be in a job.

Liam Byrne

“This has got to stop, they have got to get a grip.”

Mr Byrne suggested that among answers could be more enforcement on the streets, swifter response to clean up items, checks on businesses and take aways and a review of bulky waste disposal charges.

Council interim chief executive Stella Manzie said: “We are well aware of Mr Byrne’s concerns and look forward to discussing them with him next month.

“The council is already focused on a programme of change and service improvement in waste management and this is what we will be discussing with him.”