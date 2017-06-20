Why flight paths from Birmingham Airports are changing

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Residents across Birmingham are to be consulted over flight path changes which could see more aircraft flying over or nearer to their homes.

Birmingham Airport is making changes to the routes taken by aircraft leaving to the north from its runway 33.

The changes are part of a national programme to modernise UK airspace and make it more efficient. This will result in the removal of a number of fixed ground radio beacons known as VORs, and the reorganisation of airspace to the north of Birmingham.

Among areas affected are Aston, Erdington, Sutton Coldfield, Castle Bromwich and Ladywood and a series of meetings are being organised in these districts.

Airport chief operating officer David Winstanley said: “These consultations are an essential part of the process when submitting an Airspace Change Proposal (ACP) and are subject to review and approval by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

“Aside from technical flying constraints, we also analyse the impact on surrounding communities and take the views of our local stakeholders very seriously. These consultations give an opportunity for dialogue, characterised by an open and honest approach which aims to build understanding, trust and mutual respect. We really encourage local communities to attend.”

Consultations will commence on the evening of Tuesday, July 4 and will run for eight weeks.