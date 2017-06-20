How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Why flight paths from Birmingham Airports are changing

  • Updated
  • By

Meetings arranged for residents in north and east Birmingham to explain airspace changes

Four airport jobs in the Midlands you can apply for now
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Residents across Birmingham are to be consulted over flight path changes which could see more aircraft flying over or nearer to their homes.

Birmingham Airport is making changes to the routes taken by aircraft leaving to the north from its runway 33.

The changes are part of a national programme to modernise UK airspace and make it more efficient. This will result in the removal of a number of fixed ground radio beacons known as VORs, and the reorganisation of airspace to the north of Birmingham.

Among areas affected are Aston, Erdington, Sutton Coldfield, Castle Bromwich and Ladywood and a series of meetings are being organised in these districts.

Airport chief operating officer David Winstanley said: “These consultations are an essential part of the process when submitting an Airspace Change Proposal (ACP) and are subject to review and approval by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

“Aside from technical flying constraints, we also analyse the impact on surrounding communities and take the views of our local stakeholders very seriously. These consultations give an opportunity for dialogue, characterised by an open and honest approach which aims to build understanding, trust and mutual respect. We really encourage local communities to attend.”

Consultations will commence on the evening of Tuesday, July 4 and will run for eight weeks.

Tuesday 4th JulySt John's Church HallWalmley
Wednesday 5th JulyCastle Vale Community CampusCastle Vale
Thursday 6th JulyHighcroft Community CentreStockland Green
Monday 10th JulyMethodist Church CentreLozells
Tuesday 11th JulySt Wildred's Community CentreHodge Hill
Wednesday 12th JulyJohn Wilmott SchoolFalcon Lodge
Thursday 13th JulySt John's ChurchLadywood
Monday 17th JulyArden HallCastle Bromwich
Tuesday 18th JulyVillage HallCurdworth
Wednesday 19th JulySt Mary's Parish CentreHarborne
Thursday 20th JulyBirmingham SettlementAston
Friday 21st JulyNether Whitacre Village HallWhitacre
Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Why flight paths from Birmingham Airports are changing
  2. Regional Affairs
    £200 million Black Country Metro line will create jobs, growth and business in the area
  3. Local News
    Union Unite fires Gerard Coyne, the West Midlands official who stood in leadership battle against Len McCluskey
  4. Regional Affairs
    Tory MP says some of Jeremy Corbyn's policies were 'very appealing' and Conservatives failed to challenge them
  5. Local News
    What's in the Queen's Speech?

Most Recent

Birmingham is one of the most in-demand places to live in the country

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Regional Affairs
    Why flight paths from Birmingham Airports are changing
  2. Regional Affairs
    £200 million Black Country Metro line will create jobs, growth and business in the area
  3. Food & Drink
    This is what Boston Tea Party has done to old Edgbaston bank
  4. Eastside
    Birmingham 'ruinpub' heritage project gets thumbs up from West Midlands Mayor
  5. Commercial Property
    Properties going from £1 at largest auction ever held in Birmingham
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor