How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Five days after his departure Birmingham City Council staff told chief executive is on leave

  • Updated
  • By

Email from Labour leader John Clancy tells staff that chief executive Mark Rogers is on leave - even though his exit was announced at the weekend

Mark Rogers
Mark Rogers

Birmingham City Council staff have finally received their first official message from their leader FIVE days after news of the chief executive's shock departure broke.

But, rather than clearing up the issue, the email from council leader Coun John Clancy states that chief executive Mark Rogers is on annual leave.

It is in stark contrast to a weekend press statement in which Coun Clancy thanked Mr Rogers for his service and wished him well in the future.

The latest email to staff, sent on Wednesday evening, followed days of speculation about why Mr Rogers was leaving, including whether it was a result of government interference following his public criticism of austerity cuts or the council's failure to meet savings targets this year.

The email, signed by Labour council leader Coun Clancy and acting chief executive Angela Probert, said: "Much in the media over the last few days will have caused many of you concern; unfortunately, it is not possible to comment on this reporting at the present time.

"In the meantime, however, I, as leader of the council, together with the deputy leader and the corporate leadership team want to reassure all of you that the council continues with a strong and focused leadership team."

He added: "Mark Rogers is currently on annual leave and during this period, Angela Probert, strategic director change and support services, is covering for him."

City leader Coun John Clancy
City leader Coun John Clancy

The email also included a list of five senior managers, all of whom are in acting up roles, about to retire or on temporary contracts.

He said the leadership team was working to deliver the 2017/18 budget - which will be put to the vote by the full council on Tuesday.

"Both myself and the deputy leader have every assurance that the corporate leadership team will work together to do this and continue with delivering our business as usual," he added.

The council is believed to be negotiating the terms of Mr Rogers' departure and legal officers have warned staff and councillors not to speculate in public.

However, councillors of all parties have signed a formal petition demanding an emergency meeting to discuss the crisis.

They have also slammed Coun Clancy for being on leave himself and his failure, until late last night, to communicate with staff.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Why Birmingham City Council has gagged staff on departure of chief executive

Birmingham City Council leader John Clancy

Opposition Tories hit out at Birmingham City Council  leadership vacuum following sudden departure of chief executive

Most Read in News

CGI of new HS2 station in Birmingham
  1. Regional Affairs
    HS2 work to start after final hurdle cleared
  2. Regional Affairs
    Why Birmingham City Council has gagged staff on departure of chief executive
  3. Regional Affairs
    BBC Travel: This is why the BBC has closed its traffic and travel site
  4. Regional Affairs
    Tory candidate Andy Street promises 'no repeat' of Sutton Coldfield green belt grab
  5. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands Mayor salary revealed

Most Recent

Mark Rogers

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of new HS2 station in Birmingham
  1. Regional Affairs
    HS2 work to start after final hurdle cleared
  2. Regional Affairs
    Why Birmingham City Council has gagged staff on departure of chief executive
  3. Regional Affairs
    BBC Travel: This is why the BBC has closed its traffic and travel site
  4. Regional Affairs
    Tory candidate Andy Street promises 'no repeat' of Sutton Coldfield green belt grab
  5. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands Mayor salary revealed
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor