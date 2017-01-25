Fight to save Sutton Coldfield Library gets a major boost

SUTTON Coldfield’s new council has set aside a £150,000 fighting fund to save the town centre library from closure.

The Royal Town’s council will now negotiate with Birmingham City Council, which runs the library service, over a rescue plan.

Birmingham’s library chiefs have earmarked Sutton Coldfield Town Centre Library, along with Aston Library, for closure as part of a major cost-cutting measure designed to save £1.95m.

Now the town council has put up £150,000 from its unallocated budget towards a rescue plan and appointed three Conservative councillors to lead talks with the city’s library chiefs.

Ewan Mackey, who represents the Sutton Trinity ward on both the city and town councils, said “I think that we now have a real chance, not just to save our library, but to ensure that it has a long-term future. The town council is willing to allocate some funding towards the project but the Labour City Council must work with us to formulate a workable plan. We have seen political games being played within the Town and City council over this issue recently. Now is the time to come together and get a deal that secures our library for future generations.”

The motion proposing the £150,000 had been tabled by independent councillor Liz Parry and amended by the dominant Conservatives to appoint the three councillors to lead talks.

Cllr Rob Pocock with giant petition opposing closure of Sutton Coldfield Library

Labour councillor Rob Pocock (Sutton Vesey) welcomed the motion, saying: “It’s great that the whole of Sutton Town Council united to put £150,000 on the table to help save Sutton Library.”

The Sutton Coldfield branch, based in the city council-owned Red Rose Shopping Centre, is one of the most expensive to run, costing £579,000 a year. The Mere Green Library, the town’s other major branch, costs £166,000 per year.

The council has put the cost of keeping a library service in the town centre at £360,000. Further savings could be made if they could let unused floors in the building. Campaigners are also believed to be seeking alternative, cheaper locations for the library in the town centre.

More than 6,500 people have signed petitions opposing closure and consultation over the plans runs until January 27.