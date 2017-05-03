Why there are fewer charity collectors Birmingham city centre streets

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A deal to cut the number of charity ‘chuggers’ on the streets of Birmingham city centre has been extended following a successful nine-month trial.

Complaints have fallen since strict limits were placed on the number of face-to-face charity fundraisers allowed in the city each day last summer - although shoppers and visitors still say there are too many.

Now, industry body the Institute of Fundraising and the city council have agreed to extend the deal on a rolling 12-month basis.

Before last summer, there were up to 42 chuggers - short for charity muggers - targeting passers by to collect direct debit and contact details each day. The deal set a limit of 12.

The new deal now places further limits on times and locations of fundraisers each day.

City council head of licensing Chris Neville said: “Following the success of our trial agreement with the Institute of Fundraising, introduced last July, there’s been a significant reduction in the number of complaints we receive about face-to-face fundraising and its impact on the public and local businesses.

“This new agreement will see fewer fundraisers in the city centre, which we welcome, and we will continue to work in partnership with IoF going forward.”

A report to city licensing chiefs added: “Management have noticed a considerable reduction in the number of fundraisers working in the city centre since the agreement came into force.

“However, there is clearly a view among businesses and the general public that there are still too many fundraisers working there.”

A survey carried out last November revealed that 90 per cent of people objected to being approached by chuggers and only a third had noticed the fall in numbers after the trial started.

The council had initially wanted a by-law to ban the activity altogether but was encouraged by the Government to secure a deal with fund-raisers instead.

The industry argues that public fundraising is an important way for charities to raise much-needed funds and for many people it is the most visible way they view charities.

Peter Hills-Jones, the Institute of Fundraising’s compliance director, said: “Charity fundraisers will warmly welcome today’s important announcement that a well-balanced approach to sustainable fundraising in the city centre has been reached.

“The success of the pilot highlights that these agreements work for both the public and Britain’s charities.

“Charity fundraising is more important than ever as charities rely on the generosity and support of the public.”