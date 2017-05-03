How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Why there are fewer charity collectors Birmingham city centre streets

  • Updated
  • By

The collectors, known as 'chuggers' are considered a nuisance by most shoppers and visitors

Britain's longest serving poppy seller condemns 'bullying' charity 'chuggers'
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

A deal to cut the number of charity ‘chuggers’ on the streets of Birmingham city centre has been extended following a successful nine-month trial.

Complaints have fallen since strict limits were placed on the number of face-to-face charity fundraisers allowed in the city each day last summer - although shoppers and visitors still say there are too many.

They collect contact details and bank

Now, industry body the Institute of Fundraising and the city council have agreed to extend the deal on a rolling 12-month basis.

Before last summer, there were up to 42 chuggers - short for charity muggers - targeting passers by to collect direct debit and contact details each day. The deal set a limit of 12.

The new deal now places further limits on times and locations of fundraisers each day.

City council head of licensing Chris Neville said: “Following the success of our trial agreement with the Institute of Fundraising, introduced last July, there’s been a significant reduction in the number of complaints we receive about face-to-face fundraising and its impact on the public and local businesses.

“This new agreement will see fewer fundraisers in the city centre, which we welcome, and we will continue to work in partnership with IoF going forward.”

A report to city licensing chiefs added: “Management have noticed a considerable reduction in the number of fundraisers working in the city centre since the agreement came into force.

“However, there is clearly a view among businesses and the general public that there are still too many fundraisers working there.”

A survey carried out last November revealed that 90 per cent of people objected to being approached by chuggers and only a third had noticed the fall in numbers after the trial started.

The council had initially wanted a by-law to ban the activity altogether but was encouraged by the Government to secure a deal with fund-raisers instead.

The industry argues that public fundraising is an important way for charities to raise much-needed funds and for many people it is the most visible way they view charities.

Peter Hills-Jones, the Institute of Fundraising’s compliance director, said: “Charity fundraisers will warmly welcome today’s important announcement that a well-balanced approach to sustainable fundraising in the city centre has been reached.

“The success of the pilot highlights that these agreements work for both the public and Britain’s charities.

“Charity fundraising is more important than ever as charities rely on the generosity and support of the public.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Revealed: The 12 weird laws you've probably broken

Switching the burglar alarm on, carrying your DIY shopping home and hanging out the washing could land you in big trouble

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Consultation opens on £3.4bn of transport projects
  2. Regional Affairs
    What will mayor candidates do to solve West Midlands housing crisis?
  3. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands Mayor race still too close to call
  4. Regional Affairs
    Congestion charges, toxin taxes, lower bus fares - how the West Midlands Mayor candidates plan to tackle pollution in our cities
  5. Regional Affairs
    Every candidate on why they should be West Midlands Mayor

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI shows how Three Snowhill will fit into Birmingham's skyline
  1. Snow Hill
    New images of Three Snowhill revealed
  2. Jewellery Quarter
    Award for renovation of run-down Jewellery Quarter pub
  3. Business News
    Sweaty cyclists kill off top city centre coffee shop
  4. Employment
    Allegis Global Solutions creates 100 new jobs in Birmingham
  5. Sutton Coldfield
    Major expansion plans unveiled for The Belfry
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor