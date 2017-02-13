Everything you need to know about the West Midlands Mayor

The mayoral election on May 4 will see a step-change in the way we are governed. Key decisions about transport, housing and the economy are being handed down from Government to a mayor and combined authority.

But even for those who are aware there is an election coming the details of what and who is involved remain a mystery. One thing is clear however and that is the mayor has the potential to dramatically improve the Birmingham and the wider region's performance.

From what the mayor can do

Why is it important?

We believe this is a make or break moment for the region and a chance to transform the fortunes of Birmingham and beyond.

What are the mayor's powers, how does it work?

Which areas does the mayor cover, can they raise taxes and who gets a vote plus many more questions about the new mayor.

What will the mayor be paid?

Does the mayor get a fat cat pay cheque or should they be paid by results

Who are the candidates?

Want to know a bit about the leading contenders. There are currently five candidates for the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, UKIP and Green Parties. Find out about them here:

I don't like any of them. Can I try?

Are you allowed to stand, how much will it cost and anything else you need to know to get your name on the ballot paper.

What are their policies?

It's a big job and a difficult choice so here's a run down of key policy pledges

How does the election work?

This election uses the supplementary voting system. Find out how it all works.

Where does the West Midlands Combined Authority fit in?

This is the group of councils and business leaders who will help the mayor deliver his policies.

And finally how do I keep up to date on issues

Follow the Birmingham Mail's West Midlands Mayor page.