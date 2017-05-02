Every candidate on why they should be West Midlands Mayor

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started
Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video
The polls are set to open on Thursday and the battle to elect the first West Midlands Mayor is reckoned to be a close one.
According to a survey of online readers the Conservative candidate Andy Street and Labour's Sion Simon are neck and neck.
So it looks likely that supporters of the other four candidates James Burn (Green), Pete Durnell (UKIP), Beverley Nielsen (Lib Dem) and Graham Stevenson (Communist) will play an important role - as everyone gets a second preference vote and those could prove crucial in deciding who is ushered into office.
For those who have yet to make up their minds here we have the six candidates outlining in two minutes why they should be the one who gets your vote on May 4.
The mayor will control a £36 million a year budget and take responsibility for region wide housing, economic development and transport.
Click to playTap to play
The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started
Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video
Click to playTap to play
The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started
Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video
Click to playTap to play
The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started
Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video
Click to playTap to play
The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started
Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video
Click to playTap to play
The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started
Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video
Click to playTap to play
The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started
Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video
Polling stations for the West Midlands Mayor election are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, May 4.
The votes will be counted on Friday with a result expected during the afternoon.
Birmingham Post.co.uk provides users with news, interviews, credible business information, expert in-depth analysis, the latest on executive property, career opportunities and reviews on the region’s culture.
birminghampost.co.uk is ideal for reaching affluent consumers - 83% of users are in ABC1 groups.
birminghampost.co.uk encourages user interaction through business leader opinion from each major industry and email newsletters.
The site also features picture galleries including the popular ‘Post People’
For more information on digital advertising visit Trinity Mirror Midlands