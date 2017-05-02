How we use Cookies
Every candidate on why they should be West Midlands Mayor

For those who haven't made up their minds and plan to vote the six candidates explain why they are the best person for the job of West Midlands Mayor

The polls are set to open on Thursday and the battle to elect the first West Midlands Mayor is reckoned to be a close one.

According to a survey of online readers the Conservative candidate Andy Street and Labour's Sion Simon are neck and neck.

So it looks likely that supporters of the other four candidates James Burn (Green), Pete Durnell (UKIP), Beverley Nielsen (Lib Dem) and Graham Stevenson (Communist) will play an important role - as everyone gets a second preference vote and those could prove crucial in deciding who is ushered into office.

For those who have yet to make up their minds here we have the six candidates outlining in two minutes why they should be the one who gets your vote on May 4.

The mayor will control a £36 million a year budget and take responsibility for region wide housing, economic development and transport.

Polling stations for the West Midlands Mayor election are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, May 4.

The votes will be counted on Friday with a result expected during the afternoon.

