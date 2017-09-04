Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The European Union’s Chief Brexit negotiator has come under fire after saying he will “teach the British people and others what leaving the EU means”.

Michel Barnier, who is representing the EU in talks with the British government, said that Brexit would be “an educational process” for the UK.

Khalid Mahmood , Labour MP for Birmingham Perry Barr and Shadow Minister for Europe, said: “It was not productive for Michel Barnier to say this.”

But the MP also criticised the British government and Tory Brexit Secretary David Davis for their approach to Brexit talks.

He said: “We’re watching two children in a playground calling each other names.

“And it’s clear that Mr Davis has failed to do the work and preparation needed to get the right deal for Britain. Instead of doing this work he is just turning to bluster.”

Relations between Mr Davis and Mr Barnier appear to have soured further, following a press conference last week in which the EU representative complained that little progress had been made in talks about Brexit.

Mr David described the EU’s approach as “silly” in an appearance on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show on Saturday

He said Mr Barnier “wants to put pressure on us, which is why the stance this week in the press conference - bluntly, I think it looked a bit silly because there plainly were things that we had achieved”.

Mr Davis insisted he was not branding Mr Barnier personally “silly”, adding: “I said the commission would make itself look silly.”

And Mr Barnier said over the weekend: “There are extremely serious consequences of leaving the single market and it hasn’t been explained to the British people. We intend to teach people . . . what leaving the single market means.”

Solihull MP Julian Knight (Con) said: “His comments are not very helpful.”

The House of Commons will this week begin debating the second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, a key piece of Brexit legislation which will bring existing EU laws and regulations into UK law. The aim is to allow them to be abolished or changed over time, if Parliament chooses to do this, rather than simply ending all at once when Brexit takes place.

The legislation is also known unofficially as the Great Repeal Bill.

A prominent Conservative opponent of Brexit has dismissed suggestions that the Government could face a rebellion over the legislation.

Former minister Anna Soubry said suggestions of a rebellion were “an absolute nonsense”, when she spoke on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

She said: “I don’t know any Conservative Member of Parliament that isn’t going to vote for this Bill at second reading.”