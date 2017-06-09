Erdington MP lays into Theresa May after securing huge win

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A victorious Birmingham MP laid into Theresa May for her “catastrophic campaign” after securing his seat.

Erdington was a key target for the Conservatives and emblematic of their battle to for the working class vote.

But the brand of Erdington Conservatism was rejected by voters who returned Labour MP Jack Dromey with an increased majority of 7,285 votes, up from 5,129 two years ago.

The constituency had seen a parade of political hitters visit - including Chancellor Phillip Hammond, and when UKIP stepped aside it was thought to be highly winnable for the Tories – but the Labour vote held up.

Victorious MP Jack Dromey said it was supposed to be ‘a Portillo moment’ in which a front-bencher would be humiliated in a decisive vote, but did not turn out that way.

Birmingham Mail Jack Dromey

He said: “Theresa May has fought a catastrophic campaign which has caused pain to parents and anxiety to pensioners.”

He said that the Conservatives attempts to rebrand themselves as the party of the urban working classes had failed.

“The people of Erdington have seen through this.”

His rival Robert Alden, the Conservative leader on Birmingham City Council, struck a defiant note saying that he took 4,000 more votes than two years ago.

It was he said: “More than a Conservative has got in Erdington since the 1980s.”