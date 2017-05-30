How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Labour and Tories send big-hitters to join battle in Birmingham Erdington

Labour are fighting to hold on to a Birmingham seat they've held since 1945

General Election 2017: What you need to know
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Labour has accused the Conservatives of planning to rob 37,000 Birmingham children of free school meals, as one of the party's big hitters visited the marginal seat of Birmingham Erdington.

Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner was in the constituency to campaign alongside Labour candidate Jack Dromey.

The visit came a day after senior Conservative David Davis , the Brexit Secretary, was in the same constituency to support the Conservative candidate, Robert Alden.

Lauren Hurley/PA Wire Labour frontbencher Angela Rayner visited Birmingham Erdington
Labour frontbencher Angela Rayner visited Birmingham Erdington

It suggests both parties still believe that the Birmingham seat, represented by a Labour MP since 1945 (although there have been boundary changes since then), could change hands in this election - despite opinion polls showing Labour is apparently closing the gap with the Conservatives.

Bookmakers Paddy Power have the Tories as favourite to win in the seat, on odds of 4/9, and are offering odds of 13/8 on a Labour victory.

Two other Labour-held seats in the city, Birmingham Edgbaston and Birmingham Northfield, are also being targeted by the Conservatives.

Labour has calculated that 37,000 children are set to lose free school meals as a result of the Conservative manifesto proposal to end universal free meals for every infant pupil.

Children from low-income families will continue to be eligible for free meals. However, a future Conservative government would reverse a change introduced in 2014 by the Conservative-led coalition government, which extended free meals to every pupil regardless of parental wealth.

Brexit secretary David Davis was also in Erdington

Ms Raynor highlighted Labour's plans for a National Education Service to provide 30 hours of free childcare a week for all two to four-year-olds.

She said: "The Conservatives’ 2015 promise to provide parents 30 free hours of childcare a week has unravelled, as they have failed to give the policy the funding it needs. Too many parents have been let down, unable to go back to work due to the cost of childcare."

Mr Dromey said: "Axing free school meals and cutting children’s centres in Birmingham is a disgrace.

"Teachers, parents and kids in Erdington are already struggling under the huge pressure that schools and children’s centres are now under due to Tory cuts to education budgets. Now they plan to take free school meals from infants."

Sign up for the latest politics news, rumours and predictions

You can get the latest news from Birmingham, the West Midlands and beyond delivered straight to your inbox, by signing up to the Birmingham Mail Inside Politics newsletter.

Theresa May is attempting to shift the focus of the election campaign onto Brexit, with a speech today.

She is expected to say: "Brexit will define us: our place in the world, our economic security and our future prosperity."

Tories promise to deliver a "smooth and orderly departure" and forge a "deep and special partnership" with the remaining EU.

They will enter negotiations "in a spirit of sincere co-operation" but ready to walk away from the table on the grounds that "no deal is better than a bad deal for the UK", she will say.

While narrowing polls have led to concern among Conservatives, they also fit the narrative being pushed by the Tories, who want to convince voters that there is a real possibility of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister.

Conservatives say that following the US Presidential election, we live "in an age of shock election results" and Theresa May’s Government would lose its majority if Tories lost just six seats in the general election on June 8.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Labour and Tories send big-hitters to join battle in Birmingham Erdington
  2. Regional Affairs
    Employers could be barred from seeing the name of job applicants under Jeremy Corbyn's plan to fight discrimination
  3. Regional Affairs
    The super-rich are building underground swimming pools - and the council is not happy
  4. Staffordshire
    200-year-old mystery of Shugborough Code 'solved'
  5. Regional Affairs
    Labour selects Preet Gill as Birmingham Edgbaston candidate

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of the New Monaco development
  1. Commercial Property
    £275m garden village plan to transform corner of Birmingham city centre
  2. Birmingham Airport
    New baggage handler moves into Birmingham Airport
  3. Commercial Property
    Birmingham eyesore Monaco House set to be demolished
  4. Regional Affairs
    Labour and Tories send big-hitters to join battle in Birmingham Erdington
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Revealed: This is the hotel group which will open at The Grand
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor