Labour and Tories send big-hitters to join battle in Birmingham Erdington

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Labour has accused the Conservatives of planning to rob 37,000 Birmingham children of free school meals, as one of the party's big hitters visited the marginal seat of Birmingham Erdington.

Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner was in the constituency to campaign alongside Labour candidate Jack Dromey.

The visit came a day after senior Conservative David Davis , the Brexit Secretary, was in the same constituency to support the Conservative candidate, Robert Alden.

Lauren Hurley/PA Wire Labour frontbencher Angela Rayner visited Birmingham Erdington

It suggests both parties still believe that the Birmingham seat, represented by a Labour MP since 1945 (although there have been boundary changes since then), could change hands in this election - despite opinion polls showing Labour is apparently closing the gap with the Conservatives.

Bookmakers Paddy Power have the Tories as favourite to win in the seat, on odds of 4/9, and are offering odds of 13/8 on a Labour victory.

Two other Labour-held seats in the city, Birmingham Edgbaston and Birmingham Northfield, are also being targeted by the Conservatives.

Labour has calculated that 37,000 children are set to lose free school meals as a result of the Conservative manifesto proposal to end universal free meals for every infant pupil.

Children from low-income families will continue to be eligible for free meals. However, a future Conservative government would reverse a change introduced in 2014 by the Conservative-led coalition government, which extended free meals to every pupil regardless of parental wealth.

Brexit secretary David Davis was also in Erdington

Ms Raynor highlighted Labour's plans for a National Education Service to provide 30 hours of free childcare a week for all two to four-year-olds.

She said: "The Conservatives’ 2015 promise to provide parents 30 free hours of childcare a week has unravelled, as they have failed to give the policy the funding it needs. Too many parents have been let down, unable to go back to work due to the cost of childcare."

Mr Dromey said: "Axing free school meals and cutting children’s centres in Birmingham is a disgrace.

"Teachers, parents and kids in Erdington are already struggling under the huge pressure that schools and children’s centres are now under due to Tory cuts to education budgets. Now they plan to take free school meals from infants."

Sign up for the latest politics news, rumours and predictions

You can get the latest news from Birmingham, the West Midlands and beyond delivered straight to your inbox, by signing up to the Birmingham Mail Inside Politics newsletter.

Theresa May is attempting to shift the focus of the election campaign onto Brexit, with a speech today.

She is expected to say: "Brexit will define us: our place in the world, our economic security and our future prosperity."

Tories promise to deliver a "smooth and orderly departure" and forge a "deep and special partnership" with the remaining EU.

They will enter negotiations "in a spirit of sincere co-operation" but ready to walk away from the table on the grounds that "no deal is better than a bad deal for the UK", she will say.

While narrowing polls have led to concern among Conservatives, they also fit the narrative being pushed by the Tories, who want to convince voters that there is a real possibility of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister.

Conservatives say that following the US Presidential election, we live "in an age of shock election results" and Theresa May’s Government would lose its majority if Tories lost just six seats in the general election on June 8.