There is confusion over who is responsible for making tower blocks safe, the head of an inquiry into safety following the Grenfell Tower fire has said.

Dame Judith Hackitt issued the warning following a dispute over the cost of safety measures between the Government and councils including Birmingham City Council .

Birmingham has pledged to retro-fit sprinklers in the 213 city council owned blocks, at a cost of £31 million.

And council leader Ian Ward wrote to Chancellor Philip Hammond last month urging the Government to fund the measures.

Dame Judith Hackitt, who has been carrying out a review of building regulations in the wake of the Grenfell disaster, said it must be made clear who is actually responsible for safety.

She said: "My view very clearly is, this is a shared responsibility, but having said that it is shared, I'm not trying to spread it out indiscriminately.

"I think one of the things we have to do in this next phase is be very clear about who is responsible for what."

She added that currently there was "very much" confusion over who had ultimate responsibility for safety costs.

Dame Judith was speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today as her interim findings were published.

She was appointed to head a review following the Grenfell tower fire in London in July, which caused 71 deaths and more than 70 injuries.

Her Independent Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety looked at the improvements needed to prevent future tragedies. A separate inquiry is looking at the cause of the Grenfell fire.

The interim report said that the construction industry should take greater responsibility for what is built.

The current system for ensuring fire safety in high-rise buildings is not fit for purpose, and a clear way for residents to raise concerns must be created.

Dame Judith said: “I have found that the regulatory system for safely designing, constructing and managing buildings is not fit for purpose.

"The current system is highly complex and there is confusion about the roles and responsibilities at each stage. In many areas there is a lack of competence and accreditation.

“While this does not mean all buildings are unsafe, it does mean we need to build a more effective system for the future.

"That is why I am today calling for the construction industry, building owners, regulators and government to come together to identify how to overcome these shortcomings together.”