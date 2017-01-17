How we use Cookies
Employers warn Theresa May's Brexit speech hasn't answered their questions

Businesses want to know how migration controls affect them, and which industries get priority in a new EU trade deal

Business leaders in Birmingham and the West Midlands say there are “many areas” which require more clarity before they are satisfied with Theresa May’s approach towards Brexit.

They asked the Prime Minister to explain where industry would find the skilled workers it needs if new controls on migration from Europe are imposed.

And employers asked which businesses would be given priority in a new trade deal.

Paul Faulkner, Chief Executive of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said: "Our questions to the Government are clear: if free movement of people is to end, what will the Government implement in its place to ensure our businesses can access the skills and talent they need?

"If the UK is to leave the single market and negotiate a new trade deal, which industries will they prioritise? If we are to negotiate a new deal on the customs union, what parts are the Government seeking to retain?"

The Prime Minster has set out her negotiating priorities as part of a 12-point Brexit plan – stating that the UK will leave the single market.

Instead, the UK will try to negotiate a new "comprehensive Free Trade Agreement" with the EU, she said.

And Mrs May confirmed Parliament will vote on the final deal.

Paul Faulkner chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce

Mr Faulkner said: "Theresa May might not be a fan of the term, but her speech today has confirmed that we are heading towards a ‘hard Brexit’. We will be leaving the single market.

"To an extent businesses will value the greater clarity on the UK’s objectives in Brexit negotiations. It will aid in scenario planning. However, ultimately the decision does not lie with Theresa May, but in the decision of the 27 other member states of the EU.

"Theresa May’s intention to negotiate a phased approach to implementation of the final deal is welcome.

"However there are many areas where businesses would like to see more clarity. We have many key industries and anchor institutions driving growth in the region who benefit from access to the single market, complete access to the customs union and access to talent through free movement of people."

He added: " It was reassuring to hear her name-check the automotive industry, research, science and technology but more information is needed."

