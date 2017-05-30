How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Employers could be barred from seeing the name of job applicants under Jeremy Corbyn's plan to fight discrimination

A Labour government would look at introducing 'name-blind' recruitment to fight racism, says Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn at rally in Birmingham ICC
Employers could be barred from seeing the names of job candidates, under Jeremy Corbyn’s radical plans to fight race discrimination in the workplace.

The Labour leader has published a “race and faith manifesto” for the June 8 general election , with proposals to cut unemployment among black, Asian and other ethnic minority communities.

And it says a Labour government would launch an inquiry into whether to introduce “name-blind” employment practices.

This means that people looking at CVs and job applications don’t see the name of the applicant when they are deciding who to invite in for an interview.

Mr Corbyn said: “Only Labour can be trusted to unlock the talent of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people, who have been held back by the Conservatives. We will guarantee equality is at the heart of our programme for government.”

The manifesto points out that the unemployment rate for non-white ethnic minority communities is double the white unemployment rate.

It continues: “People with Asian or African sounding names have to send twice as many applications to get an interview. This is a significant barrier to work and constitutes discrimination.

“A Labour government will launch an inquiry into recruitment discrimination and consider initiatives to tackle ethnic bias, including exploring the practicalities in rolling out name-blind recruitment practices if necessary.”

It is not clear whether the recruitment rules would only apply to public sector employers or could also be imposed on private firms.

The manifesto also confirms that Labour would review the Government’s Prevent programme, which is designed to discourage extremism.

And it says a Labour government “will act decisively to bring an end to the excessive use of stop and search powers”.

