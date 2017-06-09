How we use Cookies
Election result: Can Jeremy Corbyn now become Prime Minister?

Following Theresa May's election disaster there's talk that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could become Prime Minister

What happens if there is a hung parliament?
Labour Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry said early this morning that Labour would refuse to do a deal with any parties, but would put forward a programme for government and just expect other parties to back it.

If parties such as the Lib Dems, Greens or SNP voted Labour’s plans down then they would effectively be allowing the Conservatives into government, she said.

On that basis, it’s possible that Labour could actually form a government with Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister.

Mrs May said on Twitter on May 20: “If I lose just six seats I will lose this election and Jeremy Corbyn will be sitting down to negotiate with Europe.”

It seems she has indeed lost six seats - or more.

The exit poll published by broadcasters actually suggested the Conservatives had lost 16 seats, down from the 330 they won in 2015 to the 314 they are predicted to win this time.

GE2017 Birmingham results
And even she has said that in these circumstances, Jeremy Corbyn should take over.

Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson reminded Mrs May of her promise, after he was re-elected this morning.

After the result was announced in his West Bromwich West constituency, he said: “We’re going to hold her to that.”

There’s another problem for Theresa May.

Her own party may be furious at her, both for calling and unnecessary election and for running a lousy campaign.

Will they forgive her? Some Conservatives may demand that Mrs May resign and make way for a new leader.

George Osborne, the former Tory Chancellor, said the mood in the party "will quickly turn to anger".

 

