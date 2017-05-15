How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Election candidate Roger Godsiff produced a leaflet which seems to be very rude about himself

It's not what he meant but one Labour candidate's unfortunate leaflet seems to describe himself as 'unwanted, unnecessary, opportunistic'

Birmingham Mail Political Editor Jonathan Walker on the general election in the West Midlands
A general election candidate has produced a leaflet which appears to be very unkind - about himself.

Birmingham politician Roger Godsiff's leaflet has the title: "Re-elect Roger Godsiff to be your MP."

And immediately underneath, it says: "Unwanted, unnecessary, opportunistic".

Mr Godsiff, who has been a Labour Birmingham MP since 1992, was talking about Conservative leader Theresa May's decision to call an early general election.

There is no need for an election until 2020, but Mrs May decided to call a poll for June 8 2017 saying that she needed a strong mandate to carry out Brexit talks with the EU.

However, some people thought the way the leaflet was formatted gave the unfortunate impression he was talking about himself.

Those sharing the leaflet on Twitter included Radio 2 host Jeremy Vine.

Mr Godsiff, who is standing for re-election in Birmingham Hall Green, said: "I was referring to Theresa May's decision to call an election, as the leaflet says.

"There's no appetite in the country for this. It's unwanted, unnecessary because the Government has a majority, and completely opportunistic by the Prime Minister."

Mr Godsiff has set out his views in a message to Hall Green voters.

He said: "To suggest that she needs a mandate to negotiate Brexit is ridiculous. She was given that mandate on 24 June by a majority of the British people, and it is now up to her to carry it out."

And he said the election was not just about Brexit.

"For example why is every school in my constituency losing out under the new funding formula? Why is the city council having to make horrendous cuts because the Government have cut the support grant?

"Why are waiting times at local hospitals increasing because there are just not enough staff?"

