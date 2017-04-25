Edwina Currie under fire for claiming school children can't be going hungry when so many of them are fat

Former Birmingham councillor Edwina Currie has come under fire for claiming children can’t be going hungry in the UK - because the country also faces an epidemic of childhood obesity.

The Conservative ex-politician was responding to a report which warned up to three million children risk going hungry during the school holidays, putting them in danger of getting ill and also damaging their education.

But at the same time, NHS figures show that nearly a quarter of year-six children in Birmingham, aged 10 or 11, are officially classed as obese.

And the problem is even worse in some other parts of the country.

Ms Currie, a former Tory MP and health minister, said on Twitter: "How can '3 million UK children be going hungry in the holidays' when there's a national epidemic of child obesity? Eh?"

But she was criticised by people who saw her Tweet.

One said: "The thing is Edwina, there's actually quite a lot of children in the UK and they don't all live in the same house."

Another said: "Because some families can afford to shop, whilst others can't?"

Ms Currie was a councillor in Birmingham's Northfield ward for 11 years before becoming a Derbyshire MP.

The report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hunger warned that some children were lagging behind at school because they weren't being fed properly.

Some parents are feeding their kids flavoured water and cereal for dinner, with children left vomiting and dropping out of holiday sport tournaments because they are underfed, MPs said.

And they “return to school malnourished, sluggish, and dreary” the report said.

Labour MP Frank Field, the group's chairman, said: "The evidence presented in this report is staggering. It shows us that not only are there children in this country who are exposed to hunger when they are not at school, but also that this exposure risks damaging their prospects of gaining a good education and living a healthy life.

"People of goodwill in a number of communities are showing how holiday hunger can be overcome. They are transforming children's and parents' lives for the better.

"It is from this collective strength of churches, community groups, businesses, schools and public bodies that a national effort to eliminate holiday hunger can, and must, be initiated.'

"Abolishing hunger during school holidays is beyond the ability of individual community groups and volunteers alone.

"It needs, above all, a government lead in giving local authorities duties to convene churches, community groups, businesses, schools and public bodies in their area; and allocating a top slice of the sugary drinks levy to fund each local authority with a £100,000 grant to abolish school holiday hunger."

At the same time, NHS figures show that 24.2 per cent of children in Year Six in Birmingham schools - nearly a quarter - are obese.

Year Six is the final year of primary school, before children start secondary school.

Their weight and height is measured as part of a Government-led programme to find out just how many children have a weight problem.

Official health body Public Health England says obese children are more at risk of developing heart disease, diabetes and some cancers.

It is also associated with poor mental health in adults, and bullying in childhood.

In Dudley, 23 per cent of children were obese. In Sandwell borough the figure was 25.8 per cent, in Walsall it was 22.8 per cent and in Solihull it was 15.4 per cent.