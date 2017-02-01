How we use Cookies
Don't appease Trump over travel ban say Brum councillors

Labour council leader John Clancy and colleagues call on Prime Minister to take a strong line with Trump over travel ban

Anti Trump demo in Victoria Square
Birmingham council leader John Clancy and his Labour colleagues have called on Prime Minister Theresa May to take a strong line with President Trump over his Muslim travel ban.

An open letter, so far signed by 42 Labour councillors has urged the Government to ‘abandon appeasement’ and show strong leadership on the international stage by opposing his controversial policy.

The Prime Minister has stated that Donald Trump’s policy is ‘divisive and wrong’ but pointed out that Britain has to do business with the newly elected President and ally.

However Birmingham’s Labour leadership says she should go further.

Hundreds of people protest in Birmingham's Victoria Square over plans by new American president Donald Trump to ban refugees.

Hall Green councillor Kerry Jenkins, who compiled the letter said: “I was deeply moved by coverage on the news, and on social media, showing the huge demonstration in Victoria Square.

“Many hundreds of Birmingham residents stood shoulder to shoulder, showing their solidarity with their neighbours and friends in this city.”

She said it took her minutes to gain the signatures and more are coming in as councillors check their emails.

The letter states that they are proud of Birmingham, a city which has welcomed refugees from across the world over many decades and raises concerns that Trump’s travel ban will only ‘foster hatred and contempt for our fellow citizens’.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Donald Trump waves from the podium at the US Capitol in Washington as he is inaugurated as the new President of the United States
Donald Trump waves from the podium at the US Capitol in Washington as he is inaugurated as the new President of the United States

“We stand with all of the residents of this city from wherever they have come. We will support them in whatever way we can. We commit to supporting our residents and citizens affected by this travel ban.”

And adds: “We hope that the Government will support our calls for strong leadership and to abandon appeasement in the face of these egregious enactments from President Trump.”

Asked about the travel ban during Prime Minister’s Questions Mrs May said that while Labour want to lead a protest, she has to lead a country.

She agreed Trump’s policy is wrong, but said her response was to protect the interests of British citizens.

