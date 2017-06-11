Donald Trump state visit to UK 'shelved' due to protests

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

President Donald Trump’s planned state visit to the UK has reportedly been shelved due to fears of widespread protests and the political turmoil following the general election.

According to reports, Trump told Prime Minister Theresa May before the election that he did not want to go ahead with a state visit until he had the support of the British public.

And events of the last week have seen the prospect become even more remote.

Last week Trump misquoted London Mayor Sadiq Khan over his reaction to the London Bridge terror attack and refused to back down.

And now, with the Prime Minister’s leadership weakened following the election result, it appears the plans are on hold.

Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire US President Donald Trump

The invitation was given by Mrs May following Trump’s inauguration in January and was greeted with enthusiasm by the American leader.

But now his interest has cooled.

According to a Government sources, quoted in the Guardian and The Times , Trump told a surprised Mrs May in a recent telephone call that he did not want to come if there were widespread protests on the streets of Britain.

There was also irritation from the President’s team that Trump would not be allowed to speak in Parliament.

Birmingham had been mooted as a possible stopping point on a Trump UK visit, especially if Mr Khan, who called for the visit to be scrapped, refused to roll out the red carpet.

Hundreds protest in Birmingham's Victoria Square over President Trump's Muslim ban.

Speaking last week senior Birmingham Labour MP Liam Byrne said: “We should stand in solidarity with London today and put it bluntly: Donald Trump - you are not welcome in Birmingham.

“The best thing for you to do is to shut up and stay at home.”

Sign up for the latest politics news, rumours and predictions

You can get the latest news from Birmingham, the West Midlands and beyond delivered straight to your inbox, by signing up to the Birmingham Mail Inside Politics newsletter.