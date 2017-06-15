Diesel scrappage scheme call on National Clean Air Day

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

WEST Midlands Mayor Andy Street is calling on the Government to set up a scrappage scheme for high-polluting diesel cars and vans.

Speaking ahead of National Clean Air Day , the Conservative mayor called on drivers to give up their cars – pledging to support them through more investment in public transport, cycling and research into clean vehicles.

And he will be lobbying the new Environment Secretary Michael Gove and the Treasury to offer West Midlands motorists a financial incentive to junk their diesel cars.

He returned to the proposal made during his election campaign that he would look at a congestion charge for the heaviest polluting diesel cars.

He added: “One option is charging the most polluting vehicles to enter those zones. This can’t be just about charging, however.

“We need to encourage different behaviour. In London, for example, there are proposals for a scrappage scheme for diesel cars and we would need that to be extended to the West Midlands.”

Pollution is a major public health issue in the region, responsible for 520 premature deaths a year in Birmingham, rising to 1,500 across the West Midlands.

Traffic jam

Traffic is almost entirely responsible for the city’s high rates of nitrogen dioxide.

The EU has ordered 38 UK areas, including Birmingham, to cut pollution to safer levels by 2020 or face a fine.

Commuters are being encouraged to ditch their cars on National Clean Air Day this Thursday (June 15), or share lifts.

Mr Street said: “Air pollution in towns and cities here in the West Midlands is a really serious issue and a genuine concern for people.”

The council is introducing a clean air zone charge for heavy polluting commercial vehicles entering the city centre, but Mr Street believes that if air quality does not improve this should be extended to private cars.

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images More investment in electric vehicle technology needed

He said: “The statistics for the region – particularly in terms of the levels of nitrogen dioxide – are troubling and they stem primarily from the congestion on our roads.

“We need to encourage people not to use their cars. We need to give people a choice, an alternative to driving their own vehicles and contributing to this issue.

“We have a host of commitments which we will hope to deliver over the coming years which will reduce air pollution and diesel emissions.

He said these include plans to reopen disused rail lines, like the Moseley-Camp Hill and Sutton Park lines, extending the Metro and investment by National Express in environmentally friendly buses.

“We are currently submitting a bid to Government to create a National Battery Prototype Centre in Coventry which, if successful, would drive the delivery of the national electrification agenda and potentially lead to production of electric vehicles here in the West Midlands.”

Clean Air Day activities in Birmingham

Clean Air Day is being promoted with an event for businesses outside St Phillip’s Catherdral between 11am and 3pm and a community event at Chancellor’s Court at the University of Birmingham between 11am and 2pm.

Birmingham company director Paul Fielding wrote to hundreds of fellow Colmore Business District workers urging them to leave their cars at home.

Paul, a chartered wealth manager with Brewin Dolphin, said: “Within the Colmore Business District there are approximately 630 businesses and 30,000 employees.

“Each of these businesses and a great deal of their employees will undoubtedly, in some way, contribute towards a problem that will affect a great number of people, air pollution.”

There will be information on various initiatives taking place in Birmingham to tackle pollution.