Shock video shows graffiti damage to one of Birmingham's most beautiful buildings

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The owner of one of Birmingham’s most important Grade II listed buildings said he was horrified after it was left covered in graffiti.

Bennie Gray, who has overseen the £10 million renovation of the four-storey Devonshire Works, said he was devastated at what had been done to the building.

The Digbeth building - now called Zellig - is currently being marketed as “the workplace of the future” with owners trying to attract new businesses to take office space.

Behind it is the well known arts, office and retail space The Custard Factory.

Between them, the two buildings are famous for being the former home of Bird’s custard and more recently redefining Birmingham as a hub for creative people.

Mr Gray said the graffiti was a serious problem for Zellig's terracotta frontage.

Graham Young Damaged terracotta

"I am horrified that they are doing this to the building," he said.

"Firstly, we have to differentiate between street art and graffiti.

“I have three teenage children and one is a son who is into graffiti, so I understand it.

Graham Young The Alfred Bird & Sons Ltd letterbox at Zellig

“What Banksy does is street art, not graffiti which is an anarchic form of expression.

“But there are limits and when you have graffiti on a beautiful building it becomes an issue.”

Mr Gray first invested in The Custard Factory behind Zellig more than 20 years ago and it is now run by his son, Lucan Gray.

Graham Young High Street view of Zellig

The pair have gone their separate ways in business and father Bennie Gray is now concentrating on Zellig and three other local development schemes.

Because of the nature of graffiti – an act of rebellion against society – Mr Gray said he had to think carefully about the issue.

“The last thing (graffiti writers) want is to be told what to do,” he said.

Graham Young A wall tag

“And I’m not sure how you can legislate against it.

“The last thing we want to do is to declare war on people because they would take that as a kind of challenge and you can’t win a war of attrition.

“But what they are doing to Zellig is hateful.

Graham Young Zellig's damaged terracotta frontage

“So we are strenuously working out what we can do to put a stop to it and what security devices we can try to attenuate it.

“Graffiti on the terracotta is a great problem.

“Zellig is a very beautiful building and deserves to be presented pristine so I would welcome any suggestions from your readers about what we can do.

Graham Young Classy: the Alfred Bird & Sons stonemasonry work above ground level at Zellig

“Hundreds of people are working here and any business wants to be in a place that’s admirable.

“And Zellig is admirable when it’s pristine.”

Digbeth has established itself as an area for great street art although Bennie said he was disappointed to see a Starbucks mural at the Custard Factory advertising Christmas coffee cups last month.

He said: “One of the things that is a great shame is the way big corporations are trying to ‘get down and dirty’ with the kids,” he said.

“Starbucks is just trying to use graffiti and street art as a way of promoting itself.”

The mural didn’t go unnoticed by others either.

Starbucks mural at Custard Factory

John Byran, editor in chief at lifestyle magazine Bab Mag, wrote a blog post expressing his dismay.

He wrote: “Sadly a 70ft mural advertising the corporate juggernauts Starbucks now adorns the walls, yet it’s impossible to find a plaque or website link listing the current shops.

“They say that most small businesses will fail in their first year of business and that they can forget about profit for a few years if they do make it, so why demonise these businesses further by providing minimal marketing support in favour of corporate giants?”

City historian Carl Chinn shocked by the graffiti at Zellig

Graham Young Zellig entrance graffiti

Professor Chinn said: “Like so many other Brummies, obviously I am dismayed to see the defacing of this iconic Devonshire Works building.

“It shows a lack of respect not only for this wonderful structure but also for all those hard-working people from Deritend and Digbeth who worked there and made Bird’s a famed company.

"The same goes for the people who are striving today to turn that area into a vibrant centre of creative industries.

Graham Young Zellig seen from High Street Deritend

“But I also think that we should be asking the question - would Zellig be defaced if those committing such vandalism actually knew about the history of the building and of the working-class folk who lived in the neighbourhood?

“I do not believe that they would and I believe, therefore, that there is a real need for us to engage positively with younger generations to draw them into an awareness of the past.

“And to use their talents positively to become involved in dynamic forms of public art to highlight the history of this and other parts of our city.”

Graham Young Genuine street art has been encouraged across Digbeth close to Zellig

Bennie Gray first took on the building in 1990 but couldn’t afford to do anything with it until about eight or nine years ago when he received a grant.

“I just thought it was one of the most fantastic examples of this kind of architecture anywhere in the Midlands,” he said.

“To save it required major work because it was in danger of falling down otherwise.

“We had to do it properly and our investment is close to £10 million.

“Digbeth is a very important road in Birmingham and we are hoping to see the Metro tram down here in a year or two.”

Graham Young Next mess here: a bus shelter tag outside of Zellig, looking towards the Rotunda

There would be an outcry if Birmingham Town Hall or Council House being defaced in this way – why Zellig?

“I think it’s because Digbeth is seen as ‘cool’,” said Mr Gray.

“And people like to do graffiti in what they think are ‘cool places’.”

The history of the Devonshire Works / Zellig building

Graham Young Sunny side up: the Devonshire Works / Zellig building exactly three years ago on January 11, 2014

Alfred Frederick Bird bought an old workshop and houses in the vicinity from 1887.

The company took over more space backing into Gibb Street and bought old properties on the medieval plots fronting on to High Street Deritend.

These had been built on the site of an ancient tannery that had survived until the turn of the 19th century but was closed and broken up in 1816.

Bird’s knocked down those buildings.

The four-storey red-brick Devonshire Works between Heath Mill Lane and Floodgate Street dates back to 1902.

The Devonshire Works was the name for the whole of the Bird’s custard powder works.

Today, The Custard Factory on Gibb Street and Zellig (Devonshire Works) are separate business entities.

Who were the Bird family?

Inventor of egg-free custard, Alfred Bird

Chemist Alfred Bird invented instant egg-free custard powder in 1837 because of his wife Elizabeth’s allergy to eggs and yeast.

Realising how much people liked it, he was soon employing thousands of people and making other products like baking powder.

The business was developed by his son, Alfred Frederick Bird and Bird’s Custard was even supplied to the British Armed Forces in World War I.

After entrepreneur Bernie Gray had been drawn first to the Jewellery Quarter, he acquired the site in 1988 and set about transforming it instead.

Graham Young The Custard Factory (white) and Zellig (red)

The Custard Factory has helped to drive the development of Birmingham’s digital and creative industries.

London-based Bennie no longer owns The Custard Factory, now run by son Lucan Gray, but he is still developing Zellig.