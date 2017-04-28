Descendant of Joe Chamberlain hopes to be next MP for Birmingham Edgbaston

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A direct descendant of Joseph Chamberlain is in the running to the be the next MP for Birmingham Edgbaston.

His great, great grand-daughter Caroline Squire has been shortlisted as a potential Conservative candidate for the seat of Birmingham Edgbaston, a marginal seat in the 2017 general election which the Tories hope to win.

Joseph Chamberlain was mayor of Birmingham in the 1870s, credited with clearing slums and building libraries, schools and swimming pools. He is still cited as an influence by politicians today and Prime Minister Theresa May's Chief of Staff, Nick Timothy, wrote a book about him.

Conservative activists will tonight (Friday April 28) choose between Ms Squire and two other possible candidates. They are Luke Evans, a GP who stood for the Tories in Edgbaston in 2015, and Reena Ranger, a councillor in Hertfordshire who is chair of Women Empowered, a social initiative engaging and encouraging women to make the most of their skills.

Also tonight, Conservatives will chose a candidate for Birmingham Northfield - another marginal seat in Birmingham.

Labour won Edgbaston in 2015 with a majority of 2,706, and won Northfield with a majority of 2,509. Conservatives came second in both seats.

Joseph Chamberlain

It means there is likely to be a fierce battle over both constituencies this time, as they could go either way in the election on June 8.

The Conservative Party is unwilling to provide any official details about the selection process until candidates have been chosen, but website Conservative Home has published details of the Edgbaston selection process.

Ms Squire wrote about Joseph Chamberlain's influence in an article for Conservative Home in 2016. She said: "Joe was a late Victorian industrialist; a modernising Liberal Mayor of Birmingham turned MP; later a coalition Cabinet Minister – and political statesman of his day. He was a champion of democracy, a pioneer of social reform, an orchid lover…and my great-great-grandfather."

The University of Birmingham's Joseph Chamberlain clocktower, known as Old Joe

She added: "Are we still a political family? Yes: many of us are passionate about our heritage, our society and our democracy."

Edgbaston has been represented by a female MP - including Conservative and Labour politicians - since 1953.

It was once seen as a safe Conservative constituency and Ms Stuart's win for Labour in 1997 came as a surprise. However, Tory attempts to take the seat back have failed, and in 2015 the Conservatives chose to focus on Birmingham Northfield instead.

This time, however, Tories believe they may have a better chance in Edgbaston because opinion polls suggest Labour's support has fallen significantly.

Labour has announced it has selected Sandwell councillor Preet Gill to stand in the seat.

She was chosen by the party to replace Gisela Stuart, the former Labour MP, who has stood down.