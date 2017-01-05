How we use Cookies
Why the demolition of this building has been called a crime against Birmingham

  • Updated
  • By

City planning officers have given the go ahead for the demolition of the famous Archway of Tears building which stands on the City Hospital car park off Weston Road.

Archway of Tears at City Hospital
The demolition of Birmingham’s historic workhouse building, given the go ahead by council planners, would be “a crime against the city’s social and cultural heritage”, it has been claimed.

The Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospital Trust is moving the Dudley Road hospital to Cape Hill next year and wants the derelict Victorian building cleared to make way for a major housing development on the site.

But the city’s Victorian Society is pleading with hospital bosses to reconsider and make restoration of the Archway, all that remains of the vast workhouse complex which once stood there, a centrepiece for the new development.

Society chairman Stephen Hartland said: “It’s a nice building and a big site. There will be major investment, certainly enough to restore the Archway without making a huge dent in the finances.

Nick Wilkinson
Archway of Tears at City Hospital

“Demolition would be a further tragedy for Birmingham’s history. It would be a crime against the city’s social and cultural heritage.”

He said that the Society has successfully challenged demolition threats to the Central Post Office in Victoria Square and the Grand Hotel on Colmore Row and now both have been restored and in full use and he hoped the hospital will learn from those examples.

The Birmingham Post and Mail has been inundated with messages from readers opposing the demolition since the planning application was submitted last November.

Historian Professor Carl Chinn said: “I am dismayed at this decision given the level of public support shown for keeping the building.”

The hospital has previously stated that the Archway is unsafe and in such a poor state that there is no alternative to demolition.

Birmingham Victorian workhouse to be demolished

Campaigners say surviving part of building, known as Archway of Tears, should be restored

