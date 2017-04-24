Why cycle investment will be increased whoever becomes West Midlands mayor

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Birmingham cyclists are set to get a massive boost whoever wins the West Midlands Mayoral election after all candidates signed a pledge to increase funding and facilities.

Local members of campaign group Cycling UK persuaded five candidates to set targets for a five per cent increase in the number of journeys by bike by 2023 and to create a linked cycle network across the West Midlands.

They have also promised to spend £10 per person per year on cycling initiatives which will help reduce car use, improve health and reduce the choking pollution and improve air quality in Birmingham and major centres.

The candidates joined hundreds of cyclists at the Big Bike Picnic event at Cannon Hill Park.

Cycling UK chairman, the Channel 4 news presenter Jon Snow wrote to all candidates, while 150 local members flooded them with emails.

Dave Cox, chairman of the Bike West Midlands Network said: “We are delighted with the quality of the candidates from all parties and with how they have all engaged with us about the need for space for Cycling right across the region. Transport for West Midlands are a great team but they need political leadership and will to succeed with the West Midlands Cycling Charter. The Midlands Engine will have pedals!”

Conservative Andy Street has promised a 40-fold increase in spending on cycling. “We need to take cars off the road and one of the ways to do that is to invest in cycling and walking.

Candidates pledge to support more schemes like the A34 cycleway

“The stats are troubling – cycling makes up only one per cent of all our journeys and in the West Midlands 25p per head is invested in cycling per year.

He also pledged to build on Birmingham’s plans for a network of cycle super-highways.

Green candidate James Burn said: “I will actively seek the funding necessary, but it’s important to be clear that the level of funding is currently very low, and forecast to drop even lower.”

Labour candidate Sion Simon said: “In addition to cycling, I will also support walking as a form of active transport - working with all councils within the combined authority to promote a campaign of encouraging 20mph limits in residential areas.”

Lib Dem candidate Beverley Neilsen said: “As Lib Dem Candidate for Metro Mayor I am keen to promote cycling as a real alternative and to move as quickly as possible from 5% cycling and upwards to 10% plus.

“I would also like to link our cycleways into a network of cycle routes crossing our region and linking canals, rivers, and Sustrans network.”

Peter Durnell, UKIP candidate, said: “I’ll develop a proper integrated cycling strategy across the WMCA to better utilise our canals and achieve full cycle integration on public transport, including better way-finding, night-time cycling networks, bike racks on public transport and at public buildings, improved integration of cycle routes and facilities to rail and Metro stops.”