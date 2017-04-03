Why the Culture Secretary was impressed by Birmingham's Channel 4 bid

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Culture secretary Karen Bradley has praised Birmingham’s bid to bring Channel 4 to the city.

The Staffordshire Moorlands MP, on a visit to Birmingham City University’s Eastside campus, said the city had shown ‘inventiveness and dynamism’ in pushing to become the new home of the broadcaster.

Ms Bradley also toured the building site of the new Birmingham Conservatoire music school with its head Julian Lloyd Webber and Conservative candidate for West Midlands Mayor Andy Street .

As minister she is considering the future of the public sector TV channel including whether it should relocate away from central London and several cities, including Birmingham, are lining up to be its future base.

With Channel 4 aimed at a young, diverse, audience, and with Birmingham the youngest city in Europe, experts in the broadcasting sector think the city has a strong offer.

While remaining open minded about the future of Channel 4, the cabinet minister said Birmingham has put itself in a strong position should they decide to move.

Karen Bradley MP, Julian Lloyd Webber and Andy Street at Eastside City Park

She said: “There is a process, but I have been impressed with how quickly Birmingham has been off the blocks on this, Andy (Street) was on the phone to me almost immediately with suggestions of what Birmingham could do.

“That dynamism that inventiveness that speed of action is an indication of what Andy and Birmingham is all about.”

She said that the regenerated Eastside showed how far Birmingham is developing.

“Culture is a fantastic opportunity for creativity, innovation, change and economic development you only have to look at Birmingham Conservatoire which I just visited. I remember this area a few years ago was a derelict wasteland, you would never have come anywhere near here, now this becoming a new centre of birmingham. This is because of forward-thinking visionary people determined to do something different.

“That’s what we’re looking for when it comes to locate major national assets.”

Speaking about the decision to consult over the future of Channel 4 she said that with fewer than 30 of its 820 staff based outside central London the broadcaster needs to make a contribution to the wider UK.

“They can do that by making programmes outside London and commissioning production companies. But the reality is spend in London is more than double what it is in the rest of the country and I think they need to consider that.

“What I’d like to hear from people, the viewing public, broadcasters, independent production companies and local authorities is what they could do to help to get Channel 4, including possibly its head office out of London. What they would be able to contribution.”

Mr Street said that if elected West Midlands Mayor on May 4 he would ‘turn every stone’ to ensure Birmingham’s bids for Channel 4 and the Commonwealth Games , as well as Coventry’s City of Culture bid, are a success.