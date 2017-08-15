Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BIRMINGHAM’S Commonwealth Games 2022 bid will be submitted to the Government on Friday – but cricket will NOT be in it.

After weeks of deliberation and development, the council’s cabinet has approved the bid.

As well as setting out a venues for the major sports events it includes proposals for new Sprint bus routes, rail upgrades and new housing at Perry Barr, which would begin life as the official athletes’ village.

Birmingham is competing with Liverpool to become the UK’s bid for the Games, and the winner will be chosen by the Government’s Commonwealth Games Delivery Unit.

But councillors were stunned to see that, despite the involvement of Warwickshire County Cricket Club chief executive Neil Snowball in the bid, cricket is not on the list of events.

“It’s clear that cricket is no longer featuring,” said Conservative opposition leader Robert Alden, councillor for Erdington. “It’s very disappointing. I understand that’s because there are limits on the number of competitors we can bring in.

“We are looking at a shortened version of basketball – the 3x3 game – but why are we not looking at the shortened version of cricket? There is the Super Sixes version, the next tournament is in Hong Kong in October.”

He said that cricket has the opportunity to bring in more revenue than many other sports.

His view was echoed by cabinet member Majid Mahmood, Labour councillor for Hodge Hill.

“I’m an avid fan, and so are large sections of this city and region,” he said. “Given we’ve got the records for test cricket attendences, we should make some strong representations to the ICC with support of our cricket clubs to bring the cricket.

“It’s a Commonwealth sport and not having that in the Games seems ludicrous.”

Council deputy leader Ian Ward, who is chairing the bid steering group, said: “I have a lot of sympathy around cricket, but the ICC is not in a position to allow both mens and womens T20 cricket competitions in a Commonwealth Games.”

This means that leading male players would not be released from existing county and international commitments to compete.

Discussions will continue between the ICC and Commonwealth Games Federation, but in the meantime Birmingham has to produce a ‘compliant bid’.

How hosting the Games would create jobs and growth

BRINGING the Games to Birmingham would boost the West Midlands economy by £526 MILLION, according to experts.

Consultants PWC have worked out a successful bid would boost the region by £526 million and support an average of 4,526 jobs per year from 2018 to 2022.

Although financial details of the bid remain confidential, the Government is set to fund 75 per cent of the cost of the Games.

Birmingham’s contribution will include investment in transport and housing, together with investment by sports clubs and business groups, as well as a possible levy on businesses or the city’s tourist industry.

It has been pulled together after what the Birmingham Mail understands have been fraught discussions and deals involving the council, the West Midlands Mayor, their partners in sport and business and the Government in recent days.

“It’s been a very fast moving situation,” admitted bid chairman Ian Ward. “Talks and discussions are continuing.”