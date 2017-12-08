Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans are underway all over the Coventry to help develop and enhance the city’s cultural and artistic infrastructure ahead of being the UK City of Culture 2021.

Coventry is already home to some world class attractions and institutions but more development is on the way to make sure the city can make the most out of welcoming the rest of the UK in 2021.

Hull, current holders of the title has had a new music venue built and there are suggestions that Coventry should take the opportunity to have a new city centre venue.

Warwick Arts Centre

Warwick Arts Centre has just started work on an ambitious £17m project that will see it build three brand new digital auditoria, one new art gallery and a greatly improved foyer a bar and café space.

Alan Rivett, Director of Warwick Arts Centre says: “This development will make sure that Warwick Arts Centre is ready to face the needs and demands of future artists and audiences. This will be a rich resource for Coventry and its communities.”

The new look Arts Centre will be open in 2020, perfectly in time for 2021.

A new civic hall?

A leading Coventry councillor has called for a new music venue to be built in the city - if the city of culture bid is successful.

Councillor Ed Ruane believes that the city should follow Hull in building a music venue in the city after winning the bid, and argues that Coventry should be competing with music venues in Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

The Cabinet Member for Children and Young People spoke with Phil Upton on BBC Radio Coventry and Warwickshire and talked about the boost that winning the bid could bring.

He said: “It’s a great situation to be in, talking about attracting more money into the city, on the basis that we do win come this Thursday.

“What a great uplift it’ll be for the city. It’s not just about small businesses, I know a strong part of the bid has been around the difference it will make for young people in the city in terms of the cultural experience for them.”

And for Cllr Ruane, part of what could improve the cultural experience is a new music venue, in the heart of the city.

His suggestion comes after Hull built a £1.5m music venue, following their successful City of Culture bid.

One of the biggest impacts such a venue would have on the city centre would be an increase in footfall. He said: “Personally, I’d love to see another music venue, like a Civic Hall in the city centre. Similar probably to the one you’ve got in Wolverhampton.

“We do really lack a good music venue. I know we’ve got the Empire which opened up a few years ago, but if we could attract something like that. You could really argue about having a long lasting legacy in the city, should we win the bid.

“We have to look at the bands at the NEC and the NIA and what they attract, and I think we need to be operating on that same stage, if we really want to change the footfall in the city centre.

“For me it’s about the infrastructure and the regeneration that our city centre so desperately needs.

“It’s not only the good feel factor, but it does bring thousands and thousands of visitors to the city.”

The old Coventry Telegraph building

Our former headquarters on Corporation Street will be home to a five-screen arthouse cinema complex.

Plans for the redevelopment have been unveiled by Ian Harribin, managing director of Complex Development Projects, which is overseeing the overhaul of the Corporation Street building.

The site has remained empty since the Telegraph relocated to its present Canal Basin headquarters, in Coventry, during 2012.

The former newspaper office is set to become a 1950s style hotel, in keeping with the building’s history.

The boutique 100-bedroom hotel will also house a five-screen arthouse cinema, which will be available for use as a break out conference facility for the Belgrade Theatre.

To cross-subsidise the hotel and cinema, Mr Harrabin said that he was planning to demolish a set of neighbouring industrial buildings and build 100 units of student housing on the site.

Hotels

Hull’s hotels have seen a more than 20 per cent increase in occupancy in their year as UK City of Culture and major events such as Radio 1’s Big Weekend filled beds up to 30 miles away.

Although Coventry already has more hotels than Hull, occupancy is high in the city. The bid has already generated interest in new hotels in the city with Complex Development Projects buying the old Coventry Evening Telegraph building to create a boutique hotel with a 1950s theme.

This is only the third hotel within the ring road. Ramada Hotel and Suites, a Coventry 2021 Club member, is spending more than £1 million refurbishing its four-star rooms and suites.

Hotels stand to gain more than £20 million if Coventry wins and the city needs at least another 250 beds to cope with demand. Friargate offers a perfect site for Coventry’s next new build hotel being just 10 minutes from Birmingham Airport and next to the station.

Newcastle Gateshead has seen growth of more than 2,000 hotel rooms since its bid for European Capital of Culture with new brands such as Jury’s Inn, Sleeperz, and Crown Plaza investing in the city.

Coventry can draw on almost 20,000 hotel beds across Warwickshire and Birmingham and local residents will also be well placed to benefit from the growing demand for Airbnb.

Plans have already been approved for three new tower blocks comprising a hotel , student rooms and residential flats in Coventry city centre.

The development on a derelict plot of land next to the ring road has been billed as the second phase of the Belgrade Plaza scheme off Upper Well Street.

The three new blocks will be built on a corner plot next to the Premier Inn and the multi-storey car park.

Construction will begin on a mixed-use development comprising of a 15-storey residential building, a 14-storey student residential building and a nine-storey hotel building.

Albany Theatre

There is also an exciting development at the Earlsdon threatre including a bar and café space, shared creative space, a flexible performance space and multi-purpose rooms, as well as development work in the actual theatre itself, including the refurbishment of the unique Art Deco interior.

Not only will this development be future-proofed, but it is also designed to be energy efficient and eco-friendly and will provide another high-spec professional venue in the heart of the city.

Drapers’ Hall

Given the large number of historic buildings within the city it is hardly surprising that some of these are being redeveloped as art venues, the Drapers’ Hall, on Bayley Lane is one such venue. Built in 1832, the Drapers’ Hall was the Guildhall for The Worshipful Guild of Drapers until 1961.

After this it was the youth magistrates court, but has been empty and without purpose since the mid-1990s.

The project is being undertaken by the Historic Coventry Trust, which plans to renovate the hall, including its stunning Regency interior, and use it as a venue for music education and music performance and the new home for the Coventry Music Service..

The Drapers’ Hall project so impressed the Government, that the Chancellor gave the project £1m towards the total development costs.