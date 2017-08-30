Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councils have told the Government they should be able to fine people up to £150 for dropping litter.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs launched a consultation on whether tougher measures are needed to deal with litter louts.

And it asked whether the current system of fixed penalty notices needed to be toughened up. These are on-the-spot fines which can be imposed by councils, or by police community support officers on behalf of the local council, on people who are caught littering.

Councils currently have the discretion to set the level of fixed penalties locally between £50 and £80, with a default of £75

But the majority of local councils taking part in the consultation, 52%, said that the maximum fine should be increased to £150.

They wanted the default fine to be £100, and said the minimum should be increased to £65.

The Government received 67 responses from local councils, including Birmingham City Council, Walsall Council, Coventry City Council and others from across the country.

They might be seen as less than impartial, as councils get to keep the money raised by fines. There are currently restrictions on how they are allowed to spend the cash, but the Government is considering scrapping these.

However, a total of 181 responses were received in total, with groups such as the Countryside Alliance and the Campaign to Protect Rural England also taking part.

And of the total responses, 61% called for a maximum fine of £150 - suggesting it's not only local councils that back tough action.

Just 13 per cent of all the respondents said that fines shouldn’t be increased at all. Others backed a smaller increase, such as raising the maximum fine to £100.

Ministers have not yet revealed what they plan to do as a result of the consultation, although there would be little point holding it if they didn’t intend to listen to the results.

But one change they are already planning is to allow councils to fine the driver of a car if any passenger throws litter out the window.

The Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 gives the Government the power to do this, but so far Ministers have not bought the powers granted by the Act into effect.

The person responsible would be the “keeper” of the vehicle. In practice, this means the driver rather than the owner.

It could mean that taxi drivers face a fine if their passenger throws litter out the window, but the consultation found 61 per cent of those who responded felt an exception should be made for keepers of public service vehicles, taxis and private hire cars.

The prospect of councils fining people for littering may raise a wry smile in Birmingham, where some streets were flooded with rubbish during the city's bin strike.

The consultation was part of a Government crackdown in litter which has also included the announcement of £500,000 will be awarded to community projects.

Cash will be available for projects such as research into what causes people to drop litter to digital technology such as “smart-bins” that can text alerts to rubbish collectors when they are full.

Cleaning up the country’s streets costs the tax payer almost £800 million a year, according to the Government.

And the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs says one in five people admit to having dropped litter in the past. This suggests four in five people claim never to have dropped any litter, which might seem rather optimistic.

Environment Minister Thérèse Coffey, said: “Tackling the litter that blights streets across our country is an important part of our drive to be the first generation to leave our environment in a better state than we found it."