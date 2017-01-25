How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Council hands out £120,000 fines to motorists using bus lane

  • Updated
  • By

Council continues bid to bring down the number of motorists flouting bus and taxi zone outside college building

Bus camera enforcement locations, Birmingham January 2017
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

More than £120,000 worth of fines have been collected from motorists ignoring new bus lane cameras in a Black Country town centre.

Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council is striving to reduce the number of motorists flouting the bus and taxi zone outside Sandwell College in West Bromwich after installing the cameras last year.

It said around 2,000 motorists a day were driving through the square in New Street which posed a safety hazard to pedestrians and prompted the move to install the cameras.

So far, the council has issued 8,224 warning notices and posted 12,579 bus lane penalty charge notices with a further 2,645 in the pipeline.

This has generated fines of £120,965 as of January 19.

Coun David Hosell, cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “The cameras were introduced to reduce the 2,000 motorists a day driving through the town square, bringing dangers to pedestrians and causing delays for bus passengers.

“This was very extensively advertised in a special campaign and this led to an immediate drop to around 1,100 a day when enforcement started.

“Now, the number of contraventions has reduced to around 400 a day and the number is expected to drop still more over the next few months, making the town centre much safer for shoppers.

“The council’s aim, by introducing the cameras, is not to make money but to improve safety for pedestrians and to reduce delays at the bus station.

“Obviously, we would much rather that motorists just heeded the signs and did not ignore them and drive through the town square.

“The money raised by the fines will be invested in local highways projects.”

Only buses, taxis and cyclists are allowed to pass through and fines reach up to £90.

The cameras were installed last November and more than 6,800 warning notices were sent out after they went live but these drivers were not fined as the council decided to operate a two-week grace period.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    These three bus lanes will now be enforced in Birmingham
  2. Local News
    Why Birmingham is one of the cheapest cities for commuters
  3. Regional Affairs
    Why much loved tree could be set for reprieve after all
  4. Regional Affairs
    Council hands out £120,000 fines to motorists using bus lane
  5. Regional Affairs
    Row breaks out after four-year-old told not to wear hijab to Catholic school

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Commercial Property
    This is the £300m plan to transform Edgbaston
  2. Finance
    These are the Birmingham branches HSBC plans to close
  3. Regional Affairs
    These three bus lanes will now be enforced in Birmingham
  4. Manufacturing
    Cadbury strikes Premier League partnership deal
  5. Local News
    Why Birmingham is one of the cheapest cities for commuters
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor