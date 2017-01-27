How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Council bosses warned over 'detrimental impact' of planned arts cuts

Stark warning to council chiefs over potential cuts to Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery

The at risk museums of Birmingham
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Birmingham's museums generate £30 million a year for the city economy which will be put at risk if the council goes ahead with a £500,000 cut in funding, council bosses have been warned.

Director of the national Art Fund Stephen Deuchar has written an open letter to the council warning the cut in subsidy to the Birmingham Museum's Trust (BMT) could put further funding at risk.

Earlier this month, the trust announced that, if the cut went through in April, it could lead to opening times at the Museum and Art Gallery being reduced, some galleries and exhibits being closed and the possible closure of historic sites around the city.

The Art Fund has donated £3 million to Birmingham's Museums since 2010 but is warning drastic cuts could limit any future investment.

Mr Deuchar said: "BMT's activities extend far beyond the museums' walls and the Trust returns significant educational, social and economic dividends for residents of Birmingham and, in doing so, delivers on the council's commitment to cultural provision.

"In addition, each visit to one of BMT's sites generates around £30 for local businesses and, taken together, all BMT's museums and galleries are worth an annual £30 million to the local economy.

"Funding BMT offers a great return on investment.

"I am aware the council faces severe budget challenges and must take difficult decisions to make unprecedented levels of savings across its services.

"But, if the proposed cut to BMT is carried out, it will have a fundamental, long-term and detrimental impact upon BMT, substantially reducing the local, national and international public's access to its museums through potential closures and reduced opening hours.

"This, in turn, will limit the support that other funders are able to offer."

He urged the council, which is currently drawing up its final budget and business plan, to reduce the cut.

The council's Labour deputy leader Coun Ian Ward has previously stated they had little option to propose a cut in the light of drastic cuts in funding from the Government.

But added they would look carefully at the results of the public consultation over the budget before reaching a final decision.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Council bosses warned over 'detrimental impact' of planned arts cuts
  2. Local News
    Nelly is a real diamond girl
  3. Local News
    Why Birmingham is one of the cheapest cities for commuters
  4. Health News
    Cadbury's Premier League deal slammed by health campaigners
  5. Local News
    Lordship titles for sale at under £20 - and the peers don't like it

Most Recent

The chamber at Birmingham Council House.

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Rich List
    Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Jewellery Quarter factory set for new life as apartments
  3. Robert Plant
    Rich List 2017: No.=41 - Robert Plant
  4. Jeff Lynne
    Rich List 2017: No.=47 - Jeff Lynne
  5. Post People
    The IoD hosts annual dinner at Warwick Castle
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor