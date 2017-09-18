Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham residents have bombarded council phonelines and Twitter and Facebook accounts with an average 11,000 reports of missed bin collections EVERY WEEK since the strike started.

Official figures show complaints about whole roads being missed have soared since the dispute began on June 30 - with more than 120,000 with more than 120,000 being lodged since then.

Many roads have been reported a dozen times or more during the dispute, showing the frustration felt by residents.

Before the industrial dispute began there were an average of under 1,000 reports of missed collections each week.

This crept up to 6,921 at the end of June, before peaking at 18,026 in the week ending July 29.

As the council has brought in more outside contractors and staff on overtime, and during the two-week suspension in strike action, the number has slowly declined and stood at 6,835 complaints a week at the start of September.

Official council data shows the area generating the most complaints is Bartley Green, followed closely by Northfield. In third place is Quinton, the ward represented by John Clancy who resigned as council leader this week over the crisis.

The least complaints have come from Ladywood, Aston and Nechells - areas surrounding the city centre.

Coun Alex Yip (Con, Sutton New Hall) has raised a petition calling for a council tax rebate over the poor service.

He said: ‘It is frustrating how the strikes still have no end with residents across the city left with no choice or a voice in the matter.

“Despite being inundated with complaints the council has, for months on end, failed to resolve the dispute and provide this basic service.

“I encourage people to sign the change.org petition putting pressure on the council to listen to the plight of residents and properly consider their right to compensation.”

The city’s fleet of up to 100 bin wagons are supposed to collect rubbish from about 360,000 households and properties each week.

The key figure is that there were 120,261 roads for which missed collections were reported - which works out at about 11,000 roads per week.

Because there was a two-week break in the strike, the figure for some weeks will be much higher. There are also many complaints of individual properties missed.

The council’s interim leader Ian Ward (Lab, Shard End) has restated his commitment to resolve the dispute.

He said: “I am keen for the council to move on from its recent challenges and build trust and respect with the citizens of Birmingham, other councillors, officers and the trades unions.

“In relation to the dispute over refuse collection, I am making a personal commitment to find a way forward so we have a resolution to the issue.

“This will happen by working constructively through Acas to find a way forward. We have to give full regard to legal advice and be mindful of the litigation that is currently in place, but I am confident this can be done.”