Pro-Palestine campaigners say a new Birmingham City Council pledge to tackle anti-Semitism will stifle legitimate criticism of Israel.

The council will on Tuesday evening consider adopting the definition of anti-Semitism as set out by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) in a motion tabled by the opposition Conservative group.

It follows a growth in anti-Semitism in and around the political arena both locally and nationally - with high profile figures like former London Mayor Ken Livingstone and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage among those accused of anti-Semitism.

But the West Midlands Palestine Solidarity Campaign (WMPSC) want the council to cut parts of the IHRA definition saying this will ensure that while racist abuse of Jews is banned, councillors and council staff can still criticise Israeli policy in Palestine.

Campaign chairman Naeem Malik said: “We are already finding difficulty in booking venues in the city. If this resolution is adopted it would likely make it even more difficult for us to promote discussion on legitimate Palestinian rights and aspirations.

“Our principal issue is with the conflation of criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism. It is unprecedented that a council resolution tries to give cover to the policies of a state that those living under its rule find oppressive.”

WMPSC highlight three key clauses they would like to see removed:

1. Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavour.

2. Applying double standards by requiring of it behaviour not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.

3. Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.

The spokesman added: “West Midlands Palestine Solidarity Campaign as part of the National Palestine Solidarity Campaign prides itself in taking a lead against all forms of racism including Anti-Semitism.”

The city Conservatives, in tabling the motion, pointed out that the UK Government and a number of other councils have already adopted the definition.

Speaking last week party equalities spokesman Ewan Mackey said: “By adopting this internationally recognised wording without amendment, we can show that we stand unconditionally and unambiguously with the international community against the scourge of anti-semitism.”