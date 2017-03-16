Corbyn's new Labour members barred from selecting Birmingham council candidates

Almost 100 Birmingham Labour Party members are demanding the right to help choose the slate of candidates who will battle it out for council seats next year.

The surge of members, many inspired to join the party following the emergence of Jeremy Corbyn during the leadership race in summer 2015 have all been blocked from taking part in candidate selections.

National Labour rules set a six month membership probation before full voting rights are established, but some being barred in Birmingham have almost two years of continuous membership.

They also point out they were allowed to vote in both the 2015 and 2016 national Labour leadership elections won by Mr Corbyn.

New wards are being introduced in 2018 and 101 new council seats are up for grabs - but competition among the dominant Labour group for safe seats is fierce.

A Labour Party board, which meets on Friday, March 17 to start the process of selecting Birmingham candidates, have been urged to reconsider the cut off in a letter signed by the members.

www.lgbce.org.uk Final map of proposed Birmingham City Council ward boundaries issued in September 2016

Member Sue Payne, of Hall Green branch, said: “I feel very upset, that as a very active member of the local Labour Party and on the branch executive, I won’t be able to have a vote in our branches selection of its Labour candidate for the next council elections in 2018.

“I hope the Birmingham board agree to change the freeze date and enable members like me to fully participate in the Labour party.”

Another Michael Thawe of Edgbaston added: “All we want in our party is democracy and for the Birmingham board to play by the rules. It is not fair that when people signed up and paid their subs that they are then treated like second class members. It’s just not right.”

The members also suggest that if their wishes are ignored they may well not be so enthusiastic in campaigning for both this year’s mayoral election and the council elections.

Peter Byrne/PA Wire Jeremy Corbyn inspired lots of new members to join Labour in 2015 and 2016

Disgruntled members are to stage a peaceful protest in Victoria Square at 6.15pm on Friday, outside the Council House where the board are meeting.

The Labour Party refused to respond to the issue and simply said in a statement: “Labour Party candidates are selected according to Labour Party rules by eligible local Labour Party members”.