Constant increases to the state pension age mean Birmingham men will DIE before they get it

Constant increases to the state pension age mean men in Birmingham are likely to die before they become eligible for it.

The stark warning was issued by MPs.

It's a result of plans to press ahead with regular generous increases to pensions.

Although this seems like good news for pensioners, it also means the Government will be forced to continue increasing the official state pension age in order to pay for it, according to the Commons Work and Pensions Committee.

And in some parts of the country - including Birmingham - the pension age will eventually be higher than average life expectancy.

The Committee, which includes Labour, Conservative and SNP MPs, highlighted a study by think tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies, which found the state pension age is on course to reach 70.5 years by 2060.

But life expectancy in Birmingham for men is just 70.4 years.

And men can expect on average to live for 52 years in good health in the city.

The losers are today's young people, who face having to work longer before they become eligible for a pension, MPs say.

The system of generous pension increases is known as the "triple lock". It means that pensions increase every year by inflation, by the same rate as average earnings increased or by 2.5%, whichever is higher.

Peter Byrne/PA Wire The pension age has been increasing

The UK state pension age is increasing, and is already due to be 67 by 2028.

And the Work and Pensions Committee warned that there was "a trade-off between the uprating of the state pension and the state pension age".

The MPs are urging the Government to scrap the triple lock policy.

Instead, they want the Government to link pensions to earnings, with safeguards to ensure pensions rise if inflation is higher than earnings growth. They say this would save £15 billion a year by 2060.

Committee members include Steve McCabe , Labour MP for Birmingham Hall Green. He said: "The problem here is that people are being dishonest about the triple lock.

"The government are saying they are going to maintain it but that's quite clearly not going to happen, so we should have an honest conversation about how to create a fairer system.

"At the moment, some people will benefit from the triple lock, but in some parts of Birmingham average life expectancy for men is lower than the pension age is going to be."

Committee Chair Frank Field said: "With the triple lock in place the only way State Pension expenditure can be made sustainable is to keep raising the State Pension age. This has the effect of excluding ever more people from the State Pension altogether.

"Such people will disproportionately be from more deprived areas and manual occupations, while those benefitting most will be the relatively prosperous.

"By 2020 the State Pension will be at a level where it will provide a decent minimum income for people in retirement to underpin private saving, and any savings they have will be kept on top of, not clawed back from, the State Pension. The triple lock will have done its job and it will be time therefore to retire it."

A Government spokesman said: "The Government wants to ensure economic security for people at every stage of their life, including retirement. The triple lock has protected the incomes of millions of pensioners and we are committed to it for the duration of this Parliament."

Labour is also officially committed to the triple lock. Shadow work and pensions secretary Debbie Abrahams demanded that Mr Hammond commit in his Budget next week to guarantee the triple lock beyond 2020.