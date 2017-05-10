Conservatives will NOT face charges over election spending allegations

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Midlands Conservative politicians investigated over spending in the 2015 general election will NOT face charges.

The announcement was welcomed by Mike Wood, who won the seat of Dudley South to become a Conservative MP in 2015 - and he claimed the accusations had been "clearly politically motivated".

Police had looked into the way Conservatives reported the money they spent in the 2015 election campaign in marginal Midlands seats which they feared losing to Labour .

The seats were won by Tory MPs Mike Wood, in Dudley South; Marcus Jones, in Nuneaton, and Amanda Milling in Cannock Chase. All three are now officially candidates again, rather than MPs, because of the new general election on June 8.

Mike Wood, Tory candidate for Dudley South

And the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has now announced no criminal charges are to be brought against politicians or officials.

The CPS head of special crime Nick Vamos said that prosecutors considered files from 14 police forces, but determined that - while spending returns may have been inaccurate - there was insufficient evidence to prove that any candidate or agent was dishonest.

"We reviewed the files in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors and have concluded the tests in the Code are not met and no criminal charges have been authorised," said Mr Vamos.

One file, relating to the victorious Tory candidate in Thanet South, Craig Mackinlay, remains under consideration.

Mr Wood said: "I am obviously pleased that the CPS lawyers agree that I have done nothing wrong and have dismissed the one complaint made about my last election campaign.

"Although the accusations were clearly politically motivated, it is right that they were investigated thoroughly and right that the independent investigation has cleared my name.

"I look forward to carrying on with my campaign, speaking to as many local people as I can and - if re-elected - continuing to work as hard as I can for everybody in Dudley South."

Great to have Patrick McLoughlin supporting @amandamilling in Cannock Chase today pic.twitter.com/PNbpRYAWwe — Roadtrip2020 (@RoadTrip2020) April 27, 2015

Watchdog the Electoral Commission previously warned that candidates had failed to declare spending on a "battlebus" which took volunteers to campaign in marginal seats in the North, the Midlands and the South West during the 2015 general election campaign.

The Conservative Party recorded the cost of the bus, known as Battlebus2015, as general party expenditure rather than as part of campaigns to elect the individual candidates.

But the Electoral Commission found this was incorrect. It said: "Coaches of activists were transported to marginal constituencies to campaign alongside or in close proximity to local campaigners.

"In the Commission’s view, there was a clear and inherent risk that activists might engage in candidate campaigning. Further, it is apparent that candidate campaigning did take place during the Battlebus2015 campaign."

The total recorded cost of the battlebus was £38,996.06, including the volunteers’ accommodation, coach travel and subsistence.

According to the Electoral Commission, the Conservative Party also failed to maintain records explaining the amounts it invoiced to candidates in three 2014 by-elections, for work on their campaigns which meant the accuracy of the amounts could not be verified.

The Conservative Party’s 2015 UK Parliamentary general election spending return was missing payments worth at least £104,765.

And the party did not include the required invoices or receipts for 81 payments to the value of £52,924.