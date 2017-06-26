Conservatives agree £1 billion deal with the DUP to keep Theresa May in power

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Theresa May has agreed a deal with the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) designed to allow the Conservatives to stay in power.

It involves giving Northern Ireland an extra £1 billion in Government funding, with the extra cash to be spent on hospitals, schools and roads in the region.

Mrs May has also ditched plans to scrap the triple pensions lock and to means-test winter fuel allowance.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said she was “delighted” an arrangement had been agreed.

And the Prime Minister said the DUP and the Tories “share many values” and the agreement was “a very good one”.

It means the 10 DUP MPs in the House of Commons will support the Government on key votes including the Queen's Speech, the Budget, finance bills and other legislation.

Mrs May needs their support to be certain of winning the votes, following the general election that left her without a majority. It would be impossible to govern if the Queen's Speech or Budget was voted down.

However, the two parties have stopped short of forming a full coalition, as the Conservatives did with the Liberal Democrats in 2010. Instead, they have agreed what is known as a "confidence and supply" arrangement.

Speaking outside Downing Street Mrs Foster said a £1.5 billion funding package for Northern Ireland has been secured as part of the deal.

Figures published by Downing Street set out how £1 billion will be spent to boost the region's economy and invest in new infrastructure, health, education and other sectors.

UK-wide, the pensions triple lock will also stay in place and there will be no means-testing of winter payments, under the arrangement.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Prime Minister Theresa May

Speaking in No 10, Mrs May said: "As we set out at the beginning of the talks, we share many values in terms of wanting to see prosperity across the UK, the value of the union, the important bond between the different parts of the United Kingdom.

"We very much want to see that protected and enhanced and we also share the desire to ensure a strong government, able to put through its programme and provide for issues like the Brexit negotiations, but also national security issues.

"So the agreement we have come to is a very, very good one, and look forward to working with you."

Mrs Foster said: "We're delighted that we have reached this agreement, which I think works, obviously, for national stability.

"In terms of the Northern Ireland Executive, of course we are determined to see it back in place as soon as possible as well, because we believe we need a strong voice for Northern Ireland when dealing not least with the Brexit issue."

The financial package includes:

£400 million over two years for infrastructure development including a major road scheme

£150 million over two years for ultra-fast broadband

Creating "city deals" across Northern Ireland

£100 million over five years to reduce poverty

£100 million over two years to deal with immediate pressure on health and education

Another £200 million over two years to reform health services

£50 million over five years for mental health

The agreement was signed by Tory chief whip Gavin Williamson and the DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson while Mrs May and Mrs Foster, along with Damian Green and Nigel Dodds, watched on.