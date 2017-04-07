How we use Cookies
Tory council candidate Obaid Khan axed over tweets about Jews

  • Updated
  • By

Obaid Khan is the second candidate in the Hall Green by-election to be dropped by their party over social media posts

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says his party will not tolerate racism or anti-Semitism
A Conservative council election candidate has been forced to resign form the party over a series of tweets in which he uses 'Jew' and 'Athiest' as terms of abuse.

Obaid Khan is the second candidate in the Hall Green by-election to be dropped by their party over controversial social media posts.

In a series of angry posts on Twitter, he used the words “Jew” and “Athiest” as terms of abuse in a row over Pakistani politics and said he hoped former Pakistani Presidents Asif Ali Zardari and Narwaz Sharif would be hanged.

He accused others of being backed by ‘foreign Jew agents’.

The Birmingham Mail received the posts, from 2014, checked they were genuine and passed them onto the Conservative Party for comment and investigation.

Within hours, his Twitter profile had been locked and his campaign material removed from websites and social media accounts of Birmingham Conservatives.

A Conservative spokesman said: “He is no longer a member of the party. Views like that have no place in the party or our society.”

The deadline for the May 4 council election has passed and he will still appear on the ballot paper as the Conservative candidate.

However, all party campaigns, endorsements and support for him has ceased.

Local Tories are disappointed as they thought the seat winnable.

Mr Khan is the latest politician to be ousted by his social media history.

Last month, Labour’s Alison Gove-Humphries was de-selected by the party over a series of Facebook posts, including one which claimed a shady Israel lobby had manufactured the Labour party anti-semitism row involving former London Mayor Ken Livingston.

However, the scandal emerged before the deadline and Labour was able to put forward a new candidate, Liz Clements.

Conservatives will no longer campaign for or support Obaid Khan (centre)

Labour councillor Barry Bowles (Hall Green) said: “The Conservatives have made personal attacks on our candidates, but we have stuck to policies.

"Now their own candidate has been found out. It’s a shame for democracy.”

The by-election was called following the resignation of former Labour councillor Sam Burden due to work commitments.

We have attempted to contact Mr Khan, but his social media profiles have been shut down.

