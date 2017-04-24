How we use Cookies
Conservative Government won't scrap HS2 says mayor candidate

  • Updated
  • By

Conservative mayoral candidate dismisses back bench calls to scrap HS2 

What is HS2?
CONSERVATIVE mayoral candidate Andy Street says he is “utterly certain” the Government will continue to back HS2 - blaming national press speculation around its cancellation as “manifesto silly season” stories.

Mr Street, who met with his close political ally Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday, says that, while some backbench Conservative MPs may be pushing for a rethink, the Government is sticking to its guns.

Construction on the £56 billion high-speed line between London and Birmingham is due to get under way this year - but the snap election called by Theresa May last week has opened up the opportunity for new policies to be put to the electorate for a new manifesto.

And a number of Conservatives whose constituencies line the HS2 route are opposed.

Asked about it at the Birmingham Mail public debate, Mr Street said: “I am utterly certain that the Government is committed to HS2 and that’s the right decision. That’s about bold leadership.

The final public debate for the West Midlands Mayor at The Vox, Resort World Birmingham, NEC... Pictured Andy Street CBE (Conservative)

“There will be many people in the Conservative Party who would say it is a good thing to not go ahead and I suspect the manifesto silly season is a wonderful opportunity for them to relaunch their idea.

“But the Government has been very decisive and very firm that it will benefit this region because it makes us the centre of the new transport system that’s going to dominate for the next century.”

HS2 is strongly supported by Labour candidate Siôn Simon and Lib Dem Beverley Nielsen.

The final public debate for the West Midlands Mayor at The Vox, Resort World Birmingham, NEC...

Mr Simon said: “They are a strange lot but even I find it hard to believe this Conservative administration would pull out of this commitment.”

He added that the region should get behind it, saying: “This is a rare occasion when a very big exchequer-funded infrastructure project is happening here.

“The country is paying and we are getting the benefit.”

But UKIP and Green Party candidates Pete Durnell and James Burn both said they would like the scheme scrapped.

Mr Burn said evidence suggested the economic benefits would be felt by London, not the West Midlands, and the money would be better spent improving transport links within the region.

The Conservative Party, approached by the Manchester Evening News , refused to rule out cancellation of the project.

About £3bn has reportedly already been spent on the first section from London to Birmingham, with some predictions the total cost could top £100bn.

HS2 critic and North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen told The Sun: “The election gives us a great opportunity to kill this expensive project.”

West Midlands mayor candidates clash over future of Birmingham Airport in heated public debate

Labour candidate Sion Simon accuses Tory rival Andy Street of taking orders from party bosses in London

