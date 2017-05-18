How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Conservative election manifesto: Here's what we know so far

Key policies in Theresa May's election manifesto include cutting immigration and changes to pensions

Theresa May warns of risks of Corbyn as PM
Theresa May is launching the Conservative general election manifesto in West Yorkshire.

It's an area of the country where Labour usually does well, and illustrates her desire to take the election fight into Jeremy Corbyn's traditional northern heartlands.

The manifesto is called "Forward Together" and some of the policies in it have already been revealed. Here are the ones we know about so far:

  • Axing the “triple lock” on pensions. The triple lock currently in place ensures pensions increase significantly even when inflation is low.

  • Taking the winter fuel allowance, of up to £300, away from wealthier pensioners.

  • Scrapping the tax in the 2015 Conservative manifesto not to increase income tax, National Insurance or VAT

  • Keeping the pledge to cut immigration to less than 100,000 - and charging firms more for hiring foreign workers

  • Axing free school meals for all infants and replacing them with free breakfasts instead. Conservatives say this will save £4 billion, allowing them to ensure no schools lose out from the introduction of a new school funding formula.

  • Better protection for consumers, with measures to take on railways, phone firms, landlords and lawyers who are overcharging.

And there are also reforms to social care for the elderly.

  • Ensuring nobody has to sell their home to pay for care costs, by deferring payment until after they die.

  • Increasing the amount of wealth that can be kept before people have to pay for care to £100,000, helping the elderly pass on an inheritance to loved ones

  • Forcing those who receive care at home to use the value of their property to contribute to the costs - effectively ensuring thousands of people have to pay who currently don’t.

