Conservative Andrew Mitchell gets the minimum wage figure wrong twice in embarrassing TV interview

Birmingham Conservative candidate Andrew Mitchell appeared to have no idea what the minimum wage is, in a cringe-worthy television interview.

Questioned on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show, he incorrectly guessed that the minimum wage for people over the age of 25 was £6 an hour.

And he then made a second guess - suggesting it was £8 an hour.

In fact, it currently stands at £7.50 an hour.

Mr Mitchell, Conservative candidate for Sutton Coldfield in Birmingham, was taking part in the show's "van share" segment when he was asked what the minimum wage was.

He avoided the question, and instead said: "We hope it will be up to £9".

But Ms Derbyshire asked him: "What is it now for the over 25s?"

He replied: "It's less than £9".

She told him: "Correct. What is it?"

Apparently making a guess, Mr Mitchell replied: "It's, err, about £6".

But the presenter told him: "That is way out."

As Mr Mitchell grinned and looked embarrassed, she told him: "There must be people in your constituency who are on the minimum wage."

And she asked him if he wanted to know the figure - which led him to take another guess and get the amount wrong for a second time.

Mr Mitchell said: "What is it, eight?"

He nodded and looked glum as she said: "It's £7.50 for the over 25s".

Later in the interview, Ms Derbyshire tackled Mr Mitchell on the lack of housing - and got him to admit that he owns three properties.

Mr Mitchell is a former Conservative Chief Whip.

