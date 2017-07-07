Congestion busting upgrades for Birmingham's worst traffic blackspots

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

SOME of Birmingham’s worst traffic junctions are to get jam busting improvements following a £5.8 million cash handout from regional transport chiefs.

Work on Holloway Circus , also known as Pagoda Island, in the city centre, the Scott Arms junction at Great Barr and the congested Bromford Island is set to benefit from the West Midlands Combined Authority handout.

There will also be further investment in bus lane enforcement cameras and traffic light upgrades on the busy Lichfield Road in Walsall, roads around Merry Hill near Dudley and the A34 Stratford Road in Solihull.

Combined Authority transport boss Roger Lawrence said: “Congestion costs this region billions every year in lost productivity so it is to every road user’s benefit that we invest in keeping traffic moving.

#

Birmingham Mail Traffic backed up at Pagoda Island

“This money is being used in those schemes we feel will deliver the maximum return and ensure our roads are fit for the future.”

Holloway Circus was highlighted as a massive traffic headache by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street in a pre-election interview with the Birmingham Mail. He said: "It sends me bonkers."

His Green Party rival James Burn complained about the tailbacks at Bromford Island and called for the Castle Vale/Sutton Park rail line to be re-opened.

The cash, which comes from the Government’s National Productivity Investment Fund, has to be used to improve roads, reduce congestion and improve journey times for commuters.

Google Street view Bromford Island which may have a revamp.

The Combined Authority has submitted bids for further funding to cover more projects.

Where the £5.8 million will be spent:

Birmingham

Phase 1 of the Bromford gyratory scheme (£569,000)



Holloway Circus (£700,000)



Journey Time reliability in city centre (£530,000)



Bus Lane Enforcement (£98,000)

Dudley

Brierley Hill Merry Hill centre (£660,000)

Sandwell

Scott Arms: A34 Birmingham Road/A4041 Queslett Road and Newtown Road (£273,000)

Solihull

Solihull Bridge five year programme (£600,000) and A34 Stratford Road Growth Corridor (£616,500)

Walsall

A461 Lichfield Road (£960,000)

Wolverhampton

A4124 traffic signal upgrades and bus priority (£500,000)

Coventry