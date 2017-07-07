How we use Cookies
Congestion busting upgrades for Birmingham's worst traffic blackspots

  • Updated
  • By

Almost £6 million will be spent to keep traffic moving across the region - here's where it will be spent

WMCA Mayoral Elections - What is the worst junction in the West Midlands?
SOME of Birmingham’s worst traffic junctions are to get jam busting improvements following a £5.8 million cash handout from regional transport chiefs.

Work on Holloway Circus , also known as Pagoda Island, in the city centre, the Scott Arms junction at Great Barr and the congested Bromford Island is set to benefit from the West Midlands Combined Authority handout.

There will also be further investment in bus lane enforcement cameras and traffic light upgrades on the busy Lichfield Road in Walsall, roads around Merry Hill near Dudley and the A34 Stratford Road in Solihull.

Combined Authority transport boss Roger Lawrence said: “Congestion costs this region billions every year in lost productivity so it is to every road user’s benefit that we invest in keeping traffic moving.

Birmingham Mail
Traffic backed up at Pagoda Island

“This money is being used in those schemes we feel will deliver the maximum return and ensure our roads are fit for the future.”

Holloway Circus was highlighted as a massive traffic headache by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street in a pre-election interview with the Birmingham Mail. He said: "It sends me bonkers."

His Green Party rival James Burn complained about the tailbacks at Bromford Island and called for the Castle Vale/Sutton Park rail line to be re-opened.

The cash, which comes from the Government’s National Productivity Investment Fund, has to be used to improve roads, reduce congestion and improve journey times for commuters.

Google Street view
Bromford Island which may have a revamp.

The Combined Authority has submitted bids for further funding to cover more projects.

Where the £5.8 million will be spent:

Birmingham

  • Phase 1 of the Bromford gyratory scheme (£569,000)
  • Holloway Circus (£700,000)
  • Journey Time reliability in city centre (£530,000)
  • Bus Lane Enforcement (£98,000)

Dudley

  • Brierley Hill Merry Hill centre (£660,000)

Sandwell

  • Scott Arms: A34 Birmingham Road/A4041 Queslett Road and Newtown Road (£273,000)

Solihull

  • Solihull Bridge five year programme (£600,000) and A34 Stratford Road Growth Corridor (£616,500)

Walsall

  • A461 Lichfield Road (£960,000)

Wolverhampton

  • A4124 traffic signal upgrades and bus priority (£500,000)

Coventry

  • Keeping Coventry Moving project (£700,000)
