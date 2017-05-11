How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Confusion over Labour leaked manifesto reference to developing a port in 'Birmingham'

It probably doesn't mean Birmingham at all, but a strange section of Labour's leaked manifesto has raised some eyebrows

Birmingham Mail Political Editor Jonathan Walker on the general election in the West Midlands
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

One section of Labour's leaked draft manifesto has got people scratching their heads - because it appears to talk about building a port in Birmingham.

It states that new ports may be need to ensure the UK makes the most of global trade opportunities, in an apparent reference to Brexit.

But the draft version of manifesto, as made public, states: "To prepare for global new trade arrangements, we will study the feasibility of port development in Southampton and Avonmouth as well as Liverpool, Hull and Birmingham."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

There's one big problem with this - Birmingham is nowhere near the sea.

Labour's leaked draft general election manifesto mentions a 'port' for Birmingham

In fact, it's about as landlocked as it's possible to get. Unlike many other big cities, Birmingham doesn't even have a major river running through it.

There are two possible explanations.

Moment Jeremy Corbyn's car runs over BBC cameraman's foot
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The most likely is that this section of the manifesto refers to Immingham, Lincolnshire, were there is indeed a major port which could potentially be further developed.

And the Birmingham Mail understands that a leaked version exists which does make it clear that Immingham is the place being referred to.

A second possibility, although it seems less likely, is that reference to "port development" in Birmingham's case means developing Birmingham Airport. While people usually refer to coastal ports used by ships as "ports", technically an airport is also a type of port.

The document may also have been through changes in the process of being leaked to the media and then made available for people to download, as it was manipulated on computer systems - possibly ensuring "Immingham" gets changed to "Birmingham" by spell-checking software.

Whatever the explanation, it's caused some bemusement.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    We're not competing with Manchester - Barcelona and Berlin are the real rivals says West Midlands Mayor Andy Street
  2. Regional Affairs
    Why there will be no 'Boris Bikes' scheme for Birmingham
  3. Regional Affairs
    Mayor could bring in toxin tax on private diesel cars to combat lethal pollution
  4. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands Mayor: I'll get tram lines built on time
  5. Regional Affairs
    What to expect from West Midlands Mayor’s first 100 days

Most Recent

MP Jess Phillips

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Regional Affairs
    We're not competing with Manchester - Barcelona and Berlin are the real rivals says West Midlands Mayor Andy Street
  2. Regional Affairs
    Why there will be no 'Boris Bikes' scheme for Birmingham
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    New £26m industrial development for Solihull
  4. Invest in Birmingham
    Mangobean relaunches Birmingham café
  5. Regional Affairs
    Mayor could bring in toxin tax on private diesel cars to combat lethal pollution
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor