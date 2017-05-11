Confusion over Labour leaked manifesto reference to developing a port in 'Birmingham'

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

One section of Labour's leaked draft manifesto has got people scratching their heads - because it appears to talk about building a port in Birmingham.

It states that new ports may be need to ensure the UK makes the most of global trade opportunities, in an apparent reference to Brexit.

But the draft version of manifesto, as made public, states: "To prepare for global new trade arrangements, we will study the feasibility of port development in Southampton and Avonmouth as well as Liverpool, Hull and Birmingham."

There's one big problem with this - Birmingham is nowhere near the sea.

In fact, it's about as landlocked as it's possible to get. Unlike many other big cities, Birmingham doesn't even have a major river running through it.

There are two possible explanations.

The most likely is that this section of the manifesto refers to Immingham, Lincolnshire, were there is indeed a major port which could potentially be further developed.

And the Birmingham Mail understands that a leaked version exists which does make it clear that Immingham is the place being referred to.

A second possibility, although it seems less likely, is that reference to "port development" in Birmingham's case means developing Birmingham Airport. While people usually refer to coastal ports used by ships as "ports", technically an airport is also a type of port.

The document may also have been through changes in the process of being leaked to the media and then made available for people to download, as it was manipulated on computer systems - possibly ensuring "Immingham" gets changed to "Birmingham" by spell-checking software.

Whatever the explanation, it's caused some bemusement.

Another cracker from Lab manifesto -port development, in "Southampton and Avonmouth as well as Liverpool, Hull and *Birmingham*" Wait, what? pic.twitter.com/NR7xFWF9Qy — Chris White (@cgwOMT) May 11, 2017

@jruddy99 @cgwOMT I fear that the bridges over Birmingham's canals may prove a challenge for standard shipping containers... — The Fact Compiler (@TheFactCompiler) May 11, 2017

@cgwOMT Well I for one think moving Birmingham to the coast is the sort of radical and ambitious policies that were needed. — new_number_2 (@new_number_2) May 11, 2017