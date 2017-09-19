The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Midland MP Sajid Javid has announced a "top to bottom review" to end Britain's housing crisis.

Speaking in Birmingham, Mr Sajid, Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government and the MP for Bromsgrove, said he was launching a Green Paper to find what's gone wrong with social housing.

This includes homes provided by councils or housing associatons.

He was speaking at Birmingham's ICC to the annual conference of the National Housing Federation - which says there just aren't enough new homes being built.

A Green Paper is the first stage in developing a major government policy, and provides a chance for people and organisations to respond to the Government's ideas and suggest their own.

The National Housing Federation, which represents Housing Associations, has published data showing only 141,000 new homes were built in 2016, while the UK was building up to 350,000 homes a year in the 1960s.

A spokesman said: "It is widely accepted that we need to build around 250,000 new homes a year ... that means in 2016 just over half of the new homes were built that the country so desperately needs."

And there were only 26,000 homes built by social landlords, including councils and housing associations, in 2016.

Social housing reached a peak in 1954, when 207,000 new homes were built by social landlords.

Part of the problem is that there isn't enough money available from the Government for social housing, the National Housing Federation claims.

It said: "Over the last eight years, the Government's capital commitment to building homes has fallen from £11.4billion in 2009 to £5.3billion in 2015 – from 0.7% to 0.2% of the total GDP."

Some critics of the Government say that lack of housing contributes to homelessness.

A report by official watchdog the National Audit Office earlier this month concluded that the Government is failing to tackle the rocketing homelessness that has been partly fuelled by its own welfare reforms, according to a damning assessment by the public spending watchdog.

Over the last six years there has been a 60% rise in households in temporary accommodation, which includes 120,540 children, the National Audit Office (NAO) found.

Officials from the NAO looked at efforts to cut homelessness in eight councils across the country, including Bexley, Birmingham, Bristol, Luton, Manchester, Medway, Tower Hamlets, and Westminster.

And the number of homeless households in the Midlands will almost double unless action is taken, a major national charity has warned.

Currently there are 14,700 homeless households in the Midlands, and this number is set to rise to 28,400 by 2036.

The warning came from homelessness charity Crisis, which published an analysis by academics at Heriot-Watt University.

Mr Javid said: "We will be bringing forward a Green Paper on social housing in England. A wide-ranging, top to bottom review of the issues facing the sector.

"It will kick off a nationwide conversation on what has gone wrong with social housing, why it has gone wrong and - most importantly, how to fix it."