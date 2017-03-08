Communists join the West Midlands Mayor race

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Communist Party has put forward a candidate for West Midlands Mayor – meaning there are now six fighting for the role.

Coventry-born former trade union official Graham Stevenson has been handed the Communist candidacy with less than two months to go until the election – with a pledge to reject the austerity politics of the last decade.

He wants to take control of local transport and cut fares, nationalise the M6 Toll Road, tackle air quality, build affordable homes and roll out a minimum income guarantee for all.

Residents in Birmingham, Solihull, the Black Country and Coventry go to the polls on May 4 to elect the first ever West Midlands Mayor - already five candidates have come forward.

Graham Stevenson

Mr Stevenson said: “This is a chance for people in the seven boroughs to start the ball rolling on something completely new.

“Air quality is so bad that something must happen and quick. A way to do that would be to take control of public transport, away from the private firms who put profit before people and increase fares without improving service.

“We don’t want Blairite Labour or Tory austerity any more, it’s done enough damage and still does so. The West Midlands need proper jobs that pay well and give workers security. This will regenerate the regional economy.

“The aim is to take power from the elite and let the people’s voices be heard. It’s time things changed to end the system of property, privilege, and private profit. We need local public assemblies where the needs and ideas of all communities can be heard so we can build the region we need.”

Mr Stevenson, who has lived in Birmingham, is a retired national official for the Unite and its predecessor the TGWU. He also worked for BSA Guns during the 1970s. He sits on the Communist Party’s national executive committee.

Rival candidates are James Burn (Green), Pete Durnell (UKIP), Beverley Nielsen (Lib Dem), Sion Simon(Lab) and Andy Street (Con).