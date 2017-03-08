How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Communists join the West Midlands Mayor race

  • Updated
  • By

Communist Party name trade union stalwart Graham Stevenson as candidate for the election on May 4.

Everything you need to know about the WMCA mayoral elections
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

The Communist Party has put forward a candidate for West Midlands Mayor – meaning there are now six fighting for the role.

Coventry-born former trade union official Graham Stevenson has been handed the Communist candidacy with less than two months to go until the election – with a pledge to reject the austerity politics of the last decade.

He wants to take control of local transport and cut fares, nationalise the M6 Toll Road, tackle air quality, build affordable homes and roll out a minimum income guarantee for all.

Residents in Birmingham, Solihull, the Black Country and Coventry go to the polls on May 4 to elect the first ever West Midlands Mayor - already five candidates have come forward.

Graham Stevenson

Mr Stevenson said: “This is a chance for people in the seven boroughs to start the ball rolling on something completely new.

“Air quality is so bad that something must happen and quick. A way to do that would be to take control of public transport, away from the private firms who put profit before people and increase fares without improving service.

“We don’t want Blairite Labour or Tory austerity any more, it’s done enough damage and still does so. The West Midlands need proper jobs that pay well and give workers security. This will regenerate the regional economy.

“The aim is to take power from the elite and let the people’s voices be heard. It’s time things changed to end the system of property, privilege, and private profit. We need local public assemblies where the needs and ideas of all communities can be heard so we can build the region we need.”

Mr Stevenson, who has lived in Birmingham, is a retired national official for the Unite and its predecessor the TGWU. He also worked for BSA Guns during the 1970s. He sits on the Communist Party’s national executive committee.

Rival candidates are James Burn (Green), Pete Durnell (UKIP), Beverley Nielsen (Lib Dem), Sion Simon(Lab) and Andy Street (Con).

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Communists join the West Midlands Mayor race
  2. Regional Affairs
    Great Birmingham 10k new route revealed
  3. Regional Affairs
    Budget 2017: Main points from Chancellor Philip Hammond's statement
  4. Regional Affairs
    Budget 2017: Chancellor gives himself a Brexit war chest and insists top priority is still paying off debt
  5. Regional Affairs
    Clashes over M6 Toll road dominate West Midlands Mayor debate

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

A delicious looking dish at The Cross in Kenilworth
  1. Business News
    Michelin-starred restaurant told to make major improvements to food hygiene
  2. Commercial Property
    University unveils revamped plans for Jewellery Quarter campus
  3. Business News
    New Spanish tapas bar Pintxos with outside dining to open in city centre
  4. Invest in Birmingham
    Innovation Birmingham reveals latest development plans
  5. Regional Affairs
    Communists join the West Midlands Mayor race
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor